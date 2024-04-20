DT Maurice Hurst II named Browns’ Stay in the Game Ambassador

Back for his second season with the Cleveland Browns, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II is teaming up to encourage kids to stay in school. Hurst is the new Stay in the Game Ambassador, hoping to improve attendance and set up more kids for success later in life.

The network was founded by four organizations, including The Cleveland Browns Foundation, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, Proving Ground, and the Columbus Crew. It’s awesome to see Hurst get more involved in the community in only his second year with the team.

Hurst showed on the field last year that when healthy, he can be a great rotational player at the position. The Brown’s defensive line should be just as disruptive in 2024 as they were last year, and the season will likely again hinge on how quarterback Deshaun Watson performs on this loaded roster with the team’s eyes set on a Super Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire