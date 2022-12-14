DT Maliek Collins says Texans must continue to rush against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes presents unique challenges to defenses.

If defenses choose to flush him out of the pocket, Mahomes has the legs to extend plays and find bigger options downfield, or he has the mobility to pick up the first down.

If defenses elect to keep him in the pocket, the former Super Bowl MVP can drop back deeper and have the arm strength to complete passes.

Houston Texans defensive tackle Maliek Collins knows the pass rush will have to be relentless against Mahomes in Week 15.

“It’s always a challenge,” Collins told reporters Tuesday. “You’ve just got to be willing to rush and stay in your rush. He’s a guy that extends a lot of plays, so you want to try and keep him in the pocket. But he’s also got a big arm, so, the pocket might stretch 10 yards deep or however far no matter where he’s at.”

Collins saw Mahomes once when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. The Chiefs beat the Raiders 35-31 in Week 11 at a virtually empty Allegiant Stadium as Collins recorded no statistics among his 54 snaps. Mahomes went 34-of-45 for 348 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception while not being sacked once.

“You’ve just got to continue to rush,” said Collins. “You’ve got to have a high motor and just lay it all out there.”

The Texans sacked Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott once and forced a fumble in the 27-23 loss at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in Week 14. The Cowboys have the fewest sacks surrendered with 16. If the Texans were able to generate a sack against Dallas, they ought to be able to find ways to pressure Mahomes at NRG Stadium.

