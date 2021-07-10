DT Justin Jones: Chargers defense will be ‘scary for a lot of teams’ in 2021

Heading into the 2021 season, the Chargers boast a talented crop of players on the defensive side of the ball.

On top of that, they will be in a system under the defensive mind of Brandon Staley that will bring out the strength of his players.

Instead of being scheme specific, Staley finds what his great players are elite at and what his good players are great at, and he builds from there.

Since he was hired, some of the top play-makers like Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray and Chris Harris Jr. have expressed their enthusiasm about the new defense.

Justin Jones, who believes it will be a problem for opposing offenses, was the latest to rave about it.

“So just being able to do that, especially in this new scheme which enables everybody to be who they are as players, it’s just gonna be really cool and really scary for a lot of teams,” Jones said.

Last season, with Staley overseeing the Rams defense, the team finished first in defensive efficiency, yards allowed per game and points allowed per game, and tied for first in the NFL with four defensive touchdowns.

Staying healthy will be key but the Chargers defense has a good chance of finishing as one of the top three units by the end of the season.