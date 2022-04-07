DT Jullian Taylor signs with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are bringing in another familiar face to general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah with the signing of former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Jullian Taylor.

It has been over two years since Taylor has taken a meaningful snap on a football field. After posting career highs in tackles (4) and snap percentage (37%) in the 49ers’ Week 13 meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, it was reported that he had suffered a torn ACL.

He hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since that injury diagnosis.

The 27-year-old defensive lineman did land with the Tennessee Titans in the 2021 offseason, but that opportunity fizzled out in June of that same year, resulting in his release from the team.

Now that Taylor is fully recovered from the ACL injury, the Vikings are kicking the tires on his ability to compete in Ed Donatell’s defense. At the very least, he can serve as an experienced camp body to help drive the competition on the practice field.

Of course, that’s assuming he makes it to that point. The former seventh-round draft pick has an uphill battle ahead of him to get on the field, much less make the practice squad.

But at least he’ll have an opportunity.

List