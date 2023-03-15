DT Jalen Carter, LB Nolan Smith, and QB Stetson Bennett will workout at Georgia '23 Pro Day
Ezekiel Elliott, a two-time NFL rushing champion, would leave the Cowboys as the third-leading rusher in franchise history.
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
The NFL's legal tampering period for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday. Here's what the Bills are doing.
The Giants are acquiring tight end Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders in a blockbuster trade.
NFL free agency 2023 rumors and live updates on Detroit Lions, all 32 teams. Follow for breaking news and analysis on trades and free agents signings.
Baker Mayfield showed improvement with the Rams after struggling with the Panthers.
With a trade to the New York Jets appearing imminent, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will appear on "The Pat McAfee Show" at noon Wednesday.
The Eagles gave cornerback Darius Slay permission to talk to other teams about a trade, but that won’t be the route he’s taking out of Philadelphia this offseason. Slay posted a message on Twitter saying he has “nothing but love” for Philadelphia and “let’s see where we heading next” on Wednesday morning. Shortly after that [more]
Montgomery ran for career-highs of 1,070 yards and 8 TDs in 2020 and has averaged 3.9 yards per carry on nearly 1,000 attempts for his career
Quinn has to love the Cowboys adding Stephon Gilmore to his defense. On the other hand, Moore can't love what the Jets are reportedly looking to add themselves.
Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
The Colts have pulled the plug on the Stephon Gilmore tenure a year early, sending the Pro Bowl cornerback to the Cowboys in a trade.
Today may be Ezekiel Elliott‘s last day as a Dallas Cowboy. The Cowboys are set to part ways with Elliott, and he is preparing to find a new team, and he could be released as soon as today, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. A release shouldn’t come as a surprise, given [more]
Elliott finished his Cowboys career third in all-time rushing yards.
On Monday, word emerged that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had decided to play for the Jets. Evidence to support that conclusion came from information that he was working to recruit one or more Packers free agents to join the Jets. But now, nearly 24 hours later, nothing has happened. There’s currently chatter in league circles that [more]
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
Free agent linebacker Cole Holcomb is taking his talents to Pittsburgh. Holcomb and the Steelers have agreed to a three-year contract, pending a physical, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. All contract agreements are pending a physical, but for Holcomb it could be more important than for most, given that he suffered a season-ending [more]
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.