DT Fletcher Cox released, would be ideal for Steelers

I know this might seem greedy but it’s been that sort of offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers have pulled out the checkbook and spent a ton of money in free agency so why not one more?

According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, the Philadelphia Eagles have released star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox before his $18 million salary became fully guaranteed for the upcoming season,

Pittsburgh has made it clear they aren’t scared to spend money to upgrade and Cox would be a perfect upgrade on the defensive line. It’s unclear if Stephon Tuitt will return or how effective Tyson Alualu will be. Adding Cox would make both of those issues far less important.

Join the community and let us know if you think the Steelers should make one more big splash this offseason and sign Cox.

Fletcher Cox was released by the #Eagles with a post-June 1 designation, sources say. At 4p, $18 million would have become fully guaranteed. Cox is now a free agent but the team and his representatives continue to have discussions about a possible return. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022

