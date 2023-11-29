DT Derrick Harmon leaving Michigan State football, entering NCAA transfer portal

A key member of Michigan State’s defense has made the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon has made the decision to leave the program and enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Harmon has been a very productive player, and was listed as one of ten players Jonathan Smith needed to retain this offseason, compiling 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in three seasons in East Lansing.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire