DT D.J. Reader to visit the Lions this week

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader is PFT’s top remaining free agent at No. 16.

His market was quiet until now.

Reader will visit the Lions this week, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Garafolo adds the Bengals want Reader back, but the eight-year veteran has interest from a few teams. Reader is working his way back from a quad tendon injury that sent him to injured reserve Dec. 18, so interested teams likely will want their medical staff to exam him.

Reader finished 2023 with 34 tackles, seven quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery in 14 games.

Reader spent four seasons in Houston after the Texans made him a fifth-round pick, and he then joined the Bengals in 2020.