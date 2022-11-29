DT Christian Wilkins on why Tua Tagovailoa should be in the MVP conversation, Week 13 matchup vs. 49ers
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and more.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and more.
Charlie Walter's postgame report from Levi's Stadium following the 49ers 13-0 win against the New Orleans Saints. San Francisco has not allowed a point after halftime in the last four games. (11-28-22)
A Week 12 win over the Broncos bumped the Panthers up the standings and down in the 2023 draft order. Here's how far they've moved:
Former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared a great story of Nick Bosa's dedication to his craft as an elite pass rusher.
With the Steelers facing third-and-goal and trailing the Colts 17-16 in the fourth quarter on Monday night, an injury on the field led to a delay when the teams went back to their sidelines. And during that delay, it was Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who decided what play they would call. Steelers center Mason [more]
Devin McCourty will reach a special milestone Thursday against the Bills, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft presented the veteran safety with a special gift Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.
Which Steelers stepped up and which fell flat this week?
Browns quarterback couldn't resist stealing a line from his former Patriots teammate after becoming the first quarterback ever to mount a last-minute comeback against Tom Brady.
After Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacted to a moderately critical tweet with an over-the-top, vulgar response. Several hours later, Jackson deleted it. Jamison Hensley, who covers the Ravens for ESPN.com, wrote a story about the tweet, noting that it included an “anti-gay phrase.” Jackson sent this message to Hensley on [more]
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor committed one of the weirdest penalties you’ll ever see in an NFL game on Sunday — except that it wasn’t a penalty, because the officials didn’t see it. It happened on the Raiders’ first offensive play, an interception thrown by Derek Carr to Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs. The video of the [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.
Zac Taylor gives updates on two of the Bengals' skill players
Here's a closer look at Eagles snap counts from their 40-33 win over the Packers on Sunday night. By Dave Zangaro
Here's a look at where the Buckeyes are projected to end up during bowl season.
Michigan is No. 2 behind Georgia and ahead of TCU and USC.
One day after he was hired, the Badgers new football coach addressed a variety of topics surrounding the team.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell returned home with his family following last weekend's victory at Indiana. As the Boilermakers began preparing for their first Big Ten championship game, their starting quarterback and uncontested leader remained in Illinois with his family as they mourned the recent death of O'Connell's oldest brother, Sean. ''He played his heart out for his teammates and gave us a great effort,'' coach Jeff Brohm said Monday, describing O'Connell's performance two days earlier.
Michigan State was fined $100,000 for its role in the tunnel incident in Ann Arbor last month. The “grown-ups,” Tom Izzo said, aren’t being blamed enough.