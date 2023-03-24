DT Andrew Billings named biggest free-agent loss for Raiders

The Raiders have lost a few big-name players this offseason, including Derek Carr, Darren Waller and Denzel Perryman. It’s clear that the front office is trying to overhaul the roster and get significantly younger on both sides of the ball.

But what loss has been the biggest so far for the Las Vegas Raiders? It might not be any of the three names mentioned above.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they named every team’s biggest free-agent loss so far this offseason. For the Raiders, that was defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who signed with the Chicago Bears. Here is what the site believes that could be a problem for the Raiders moving forward:

Billings was the highest-graded interior defender on the Raiders’ roster by more than 20 grading points, with his run-defense grade also the top mark by a hefty margin. The Raiders’ defense still needs a ton of help at outside cornerback, as well. Getting Rock Ya-Sin back in the fold would go a long way, but if he ultimately signs elsewhere, he has an argument to be the selection here.

The Raiders really struggled to stop the run last season and it wasn’t until Billings started to play more that it got fixed. The Raiders still have time to shore up this hole on the defensive line, but it’s certainly a loss for a defense that needs more interior help.

Related

2023 NFL mock draft: Post-free agency 1st-round projections feature QB movement in top 3

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire