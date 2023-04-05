DT Al Woods leaves Cleveland without contract after visit

Even after signing three defensive tackles in NFL free agency thus far, the Cleveland Browns are still active in search of another veteran. This led to them hosting sturdy veteran Al Woods for a visit on Tuesday. However, according to Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot, the two sides have not discussed a deal at this time.

According to Cabot, the Browns are “not sure yet if they’ll sign him.” There are still plenty of under-the-radar free agents left on the market, including another sturdy veteran defensive tackle in A’Shawn Robinson. With the 2023 NFL Draft approaching, expect the Browns to make another move along their defensive interior one way or the other.

More Free Agency!

