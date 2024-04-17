DSU endorses new powerlifting club amid growing sport popularity

Apr. 17—DICKINSON — In a significant expansion of its athletic offerings, Dickinson State University (DSU) will introduce a new powerlifting club in the fall of 2024, as announced by the university's Student Senate. Spearheaded by Jess Neel and Will Neel, owners of The Pit, a local powerlifting gym, this initiative taps into the sport's growing appeal at educational institutions.

The DSU Student Senate expressed strong support for the club, emphasizing its potential to enhance campus life.

"We represent the entire student body and make decisions that we feel are in the best interest of every group on campus that make up our student population," the Senate stated in a press release. "We believe that powerlifting is going to bring a new dynamic to our campus and open doors of opportunities for many student-athletes. We are excited to see what powerlifting will do for DSU and the students."

Powerlifting, which focuses on three major lifts—the squat, bench press, and deadlift—promotes not only physical strength but also discipline and teamwork. Jess Neel, a DSU alumna and the proposed advisor for the club, shared her enthusiasm.

"We are thrilled to be working with Dickinson State University to introduce powerlifting as the newest club sport," she said. "Thank you to DSU for giving us this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We can't wait to watch the sport grow."

In addition to enhancing physical fitness, the introduction of a powerlifting club at DSU is aimed at boosting community spirit and student engagement. This aligns with the goals of the university to provide diverse extracurricular activities to its students. Will Neel, who has competed in twelve powerlifting competitions and earned medals, brings considerable experience to the club.

The club will participate in the "Big 3" events during its inaugural season in the 2024-2025 academic year, and The Pit will also host its fourth annual "King of the North" competition on April 20, 2024, at the West River Ice Center in Dickinson.

Dallis Mitchell, a DSU student athlete, expressed her support for the new club.

"I think bringing a powerlifting team to DSU is going to create many opportunities for the students who participate in it," Mitchell said. "DSU is a special place that does whatever it can to fit the needs of every single student, and I think adding a team like this is a prime example of that."

Tickets for the "King of the North" competition are priced at $15 for adults and $5 for children ages four and up, with free admission for kids three and under. Those interested in more details about the DSU powerlifting club can contact Kyle Smith at

kyle.smith@dickinsonstate.edu

or visit dsubluehawks.com.