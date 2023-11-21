DSU edges out Montana Tech in 35-28 thriller

Nov. 20—BUTTE, Mont. — It's rare to see an old-fashioned "bell-cow" running back in college football these days, but the Dickinson State University Blue Hawks had the benefit of a career day from standout junior RB Braden Zuroff, who rushed for 227 yards and busted into the end-zone for 3 touchdowns in DSU's 35-28 NAIA Championship Series first-round playoff win over Montana Tech on Saturday, Nov. 18. The result was only the second road-playoff victory for the Blue Hawks in school history, and also came on the strength of a gutsy defensive performance by the Blue Hawks line, as the crew — led by Dickinson native Krew Mathern — stymied the Orediggers rushing attack and held the home-team to only 88 rushing yards on 27 carries.

But it was the massive contribution of Zuroff that led the charge, as he went over 1,000 yards for the season with a stunning display of shiftiness, and tied the school record for touchdowns in a season with former Blue Hawk Jace Schillinger (2003) at 19. It was the first 1,000-yard season for a DSU rusher since Karsten Mack accomplished the feat back in 2017.

The road-warrior Blue Hawks again won away from the cozy confines of the Biesiot Activities Center for the sixth time this season and extended their record to 10-1 with a 10-game winning streak still intact. The road-trip was perplexing for DSU fans, who wondered why the Blue Hawks higher-ranking (#16 to #17) and better-record (9-1 versus 7-3) coming into the game didn't result in a home-playoff tilt, but Dickinson State took care of business with the come-from-behind slugfest that featured 472 yards of total offense for the away-team.

Montana Tech got the scoring started early with a 7-yard run from Landers Smith, but DSU responded about 5 minutes later with the first of Zuroff's touchdown trots from 1-yard out. The Orediggers came back and scored at the 5:17 mark on a 73-yard bomb from quarterback Blake Thelen to Mark Estes to close out the first quarter with a 14-7 lead.

But Dickinson State piled together 14 unanswered points in the second period on a 51-yard pass from junior signal-caller Will Madler to Dickinson native Noah Sickler to knot the game at 14-14, then Zuroff pounded the ball in from 2-yards out to take a short-lived, 21-14 advantage at the 10:35 mark. Just before the halftime whistle at the :31 mark, the Orediggers tied up the game at 21-apiece to send the teams down the tunnel for the break.

After the intermission, Dickinson State came out and put together a 3-play, 70-yard drive later in the third frame that ended on a 46-yard pass from Madler to junior wideout Cameron Sheppard — who ended up with a team-high 4 receptions and 116 yards — as the breakout receiver crossed into the end-zone for a 28-21 advantage that was, again, short-lived.

Early in the final quarter of play and with only 2:20 gone, the Orediggers saw Smith run in his second touchdown of the game as he finished with only 71 yards on 22 carries (a 3.23 YPC average) to bring the game to a 28-28 stalemate. But DSU wouldn't be denied on the afternoon as the Blue Hawks ran off 8 plays and chewed up 75 yards and 4 minutes to cap off Zuroff's day with his third score from 3-yards out while he rushed for every yard of the drive on 6 carries. The defense then did the rest of the work with a 35-28 lead on their minds and junior defensive back Joey DeMarco notched his second interception of the game in crunch-time to stop a 9-play, 52-yard drive in its tracks, and on the ensuing drive DSU was able to run out the clock on 6 more carries from Zuroff.

Madler ended up with 244 yards and the 2 touchdowns on 9-of-17 passing, while Sickler totaled 80 yards on 3 receptions and junior wide receiver Colin Bowden reeled in 2 for 48 yards.

On defense, junior defensive back Jayden Heartwell amassed a team-high 10 tackles — 6 solo — and DeMarco and Mathern each registered 7 tackles apiece.

With the win, the Blue Hawks improved to #14 on the 2023 season and now will travel to Grand View (Iowa) to face a #2 Vikings team that is coming off a first-round bye and is sporting a 10-0 record.

