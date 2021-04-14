DSC men's and women's golf protect home courses with event wins

Apr. 14—Both the Dalton State College men's and women's golf teams protected home courses with wins on Tuesday.

The men won the Roadrunner Classic at The Farm in Rocky Face while the women's team earned a win in the Roadrunner Invitational at Nob North Golf Course in Cohutta.

The men were led by overall runner-up Matthew Cleary (a Southeast Whitfield High School graduate), while Mailey Buzzell was the individual champion in the women's tournament.

The women's team, coached by Jim McGrew, is ranked second in the NAIA, while Ben Rickett's men's squad is ranked seventh nationally.

Both teams are in action at the Southern States Athletic Conference Championships. The men's championship begins Monday in Greenville, Alabama, while the women's tournament gets underway the following week, also in Greenville.