Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway









The NASCAR CUP and XFINITY Series were active at the ‘Monster Mile’, Dover International Speedway in Delaware. With his victory in Sunday’s event, Alex Bowman joined Martin Truex Jr. as the only two Cup drivers with multiple wins this season. The Camping World Trucks will return to action next weekend, when all three NASCAR top-level series will debut at Circuit Of The Americas, the 20-turn road course in Austin, Texas. The latest results and upcoming scheduled events for the NASCAR feeder series are also included below as well as details on all tracks mentioned in this column.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sun, May 16, Drydene 400 - Dover International Speedway - 400 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Martin Truex Jr. (#19 Toyota Camry) P1 on the starting grid. Denny Hamlin (#11 Toyota Camry) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #24 William Byron, #5 Kyle Larson, #4 Kevin Harvick, #18 Kyle Busch, #12 Ryan Blaney, #9 Chase Elliott, #22 Joey Logano and #17 Chris Buescher, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. Did not make the 40-car field: No one, only 37 entries.

Alex Bowman (#48 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 4th victory in 202 NCS races. This is his 2nd victory and 5th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 4th top-10 finish in 11 races at Dover. Kyle Larson (2nd) posted his 10th top-10 finish in 13 Dover races and his 8th top-10 finish in 2021. Chase Elliott (3rd) posted his 8th top-10 finish in 11 races at Dover and his 7th top-10 finish in 2021. Polesitter Martin Truex Jr. led 16 laps and finished in 19th place. Anthony Alfredo (28th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. William Byron (4th) joined his three Hendrick Motorsports teammates making the organization the third in NASCAR Cup Series history to finish 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th in a single event; joining Peter DePaolo Racing (Dec. 30, 1956 at Titusville and April 7, 1957 at North Wilkesboro) and Roush Fenway Racing (Nov. 20, 2005 at Homestead-Miami).

- NCS points leader: Denny Hamlin by 101 points over William Byron.

- TOP-16 NCS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Denny Hamlin

2. William Byron +1

3. Martin Truex Jr. -1

4. Joey Logano

5. Kyle Larson +1

6. Ryan Blaney -1

7. Chase Elliott +1

8. Kevin Harvick -1

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Kyle Busch

11. Austin Dillon +1

12. Christopher Bell -1

13. Alex Bowman +1

14. Chris Buescher -1

15. Tyler Reddick +1

16. Michael McDowell -1

- Next: Sun, May 23, EchoPark Texas Grand Prix - Circuit of the Americas - 68 laps.

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Sat, May 15, Drydene 200 - Dover International Speedway - 200 laps.

- No practice or qualifying. NASCAR’s qualifying metric set the starting lineup for this event based on race finishes, point standings and fastest race laps. This placed Daniel Hemric (#18 Toyota Supra) P1 on the starting grid. Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) completed the front row in the P2 spot. #9 Noah Gragson, #19 Brandon Jones, #20 Harrison Burton, #8 Josh Berry, #16 AJ Allmendinger, #51 Jeremy Clements, #11 Justin Haley and #02 Brett Moffitt, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. Did not make the 40-car field: #77 Ronnie Bassett Jr., #31 Jordan Anderson and #03 Andy Lally.

- Austin Cindric (#22 Ford Mustang) scored his 11th victory in 110 NXS races. This is his 3rd victory and 8th top-10 finish in 2021. It is his 1st victory and 7th top-10 finish in eight races at Dover. Josh Berry (2nd), the highest finishing ROTY contender who was making his series debut at Dover, posted his 5th top-10 finish in 2021. Berry also won the Dash 4 Cash at Dover collecting the $100,000 bonus. Justin Allgaier (3rd) earned his 14th top-10 finish in 21 Dover races. Polesitter Daniel Hemric led one lap and finished in 9th place.

- NXS points leader: Austin Cindric by 62 points over Daniel Hemric.

- TOP-12 NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Cindric

2. Daniel Hemric

3. Harrison Burton

4. AJ Allmendinger

5. Jeb Burton

6. Justin Allgaier +2

7. Noah Gragson

8. Justin Haley -2

9. Myatt Snider

10. Jeremy Clements

11. Michael Annett +1

12. Brandon Jones -1

- Next: Sat, May 22, Pit Boss 250 - Circuit of the Americas - 46 laps.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NTS)

- NTS points leader: John Hunter Nemechek by 46 points over Ben Rhodes.

- TOP-10 NTS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. John Hunter Nemechek

2. Ben Rhodes

3. Sheldon Creed +1

4. Austin Hill -1

5. Matt Crafton +1

6. Todd Gilliland +2

7. Stewart Friesen -2

8. Grant Enfinger +1

9. Zane Smith -2

10. Johnny Sauter

- Next: Sat, May 22, Toyota Tundra 225 - Circuit of the Americas - 42 laps.

NASCAR Feeder Series

ARCA Menards Series:

Sat, May 1, Dutch Boy 150 - Kansas Speedway - 100 laps.

Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Corey Heim

Next: Sat, May 22, Herr’s Potato Chips 200 - Toledo Speedway - 200 laps.

ARCA Menards East:

Fri, May 14, General Tire 125 - Dover International Speedway - 125 laps.

Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Sammy Smith

Next: Sat, Jun 12, North Carolina 200 - Southern Nat'l Motorsports Park - 200 laps.

ARCA Menards West:

Fri, Mar 12, General Tire 150 - Phoenix Raceway - 150 laps.

Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Ty Gibbs

Next: Sat, Jun 5, General Tire 125 - Sonoma Raceway - 50 laps.

Whelen Modified Tour:

Sat. May 15, Miller Lite 200 - Riverhead Raceway - 200 laps.

Winner: Doug Coby - P1: Justin Bonsignore - Points Leader: Eric Goodale

Next: Sat. May 29, Jennerstown Salutes 150 - Jennerstown Speedway - 150 laps.

Pinty's Series:

Season opener: Sun, May 23, TBA - Sunset Speedway

Peak Mexico Series:

Season opener: Sun, May 22, TBA - Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas

Track Details

Circuit Of The Americas - 3.426-mile, 20 turn road course - Austin, Texas

Dover International Speedway - 1-mile concrete oval - Dover, Delaware

Jennerstown Speedway - 0.522-mile oval - Jennerstown, Pennsylvania

Kansas Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Kansas City, Kansas

Phoenix Raceway - 1-mile tri-oval - Avondale, Arizona

Riverhead Raceway - 0.25-mile oval - Riverhead, New York

Sonoma Raceway - 2.520-mile, 12-turn road course - Sonoma, California

Southern National Motorsports Park - 0.4-mile oval - Lucama, North Carolina

Sunset Speedway - 0.333-mile oval - Innisfil, Ontario

Super Ovalo Chiapas - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Tuxtla Gutierrez

Toledo Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Toledo, Ohio