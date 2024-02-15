The drunkest NFL fan bases

Toasts of the town

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

What NFL fanbases enjoy their alcohol the most? Pickinem worked with BACtrack, which had data for more than 28,000 unique tests during the 2023 season. For some reason, there were no results for the Jets and Jaguars.

Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

BAC: .051%

Washington Commanders

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .058%

New York Giants

(Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .058%

Baltimore Ravens

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .059%

Los Angeles Chargers

(Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .062%

Minnesota Vikings

(David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .063%

Chicago Bears

(Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

BAC: .063%

Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BAC: .064%

Detroit Lions

(Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .065%

Dallas Cowboys

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .065%

Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

BAC: .065%

Cincinnati Bengals

(USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .068%

Houston Texans

(Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .069%

Carolina Panthers

(Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .069%

Philadelphia Eagles

(USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .070%

Denver Broncos

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .070%

San Francisco 49ers

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .070%

Seattle Seahawks

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .073%

Cleveland Browns

(Photo by DAVID MAXWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

BAC: .073%

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .075%

Los Angeles Rams

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .075%

Las Vegas Raiders

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .078%

New England Patriots

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .078%

Green Bay Packers

(Getty Images)

BAC: .078%

Miami Dolphins

(USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .079%

New Orleans Saints

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .080%

Atlanta Falcons

(USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .085%

Indianapolis Colts

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .085%

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .088%

Tennessee Titans

(USA TODAY Sports)

BAC: .093%

Story originally appeared on List Wire