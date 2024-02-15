The drunkest NFL fan bases
Toasts of the town
What NFL fanbases enjoy their alcohol the most? Pickinem worked with BACtrack, which had data for more than 28,000 unique tests during the 2023 season. For some reason, there were no results for the Jets and Jaguars.
Kansas City Chiefs
BAC: .051%
Washington Commanders
BAC: .058%
New York Giants
BAC: .058%
Baltimore Ravens
BAC: .059%
Los Angeles Chargers
BAC: .062%
Minnesota Vikings
BAC: .063%
Chicago Bears
BAC: .063%
Arizona Cardinals
BAC: .064%
Detroit Lions
BAC: .065%
Dallas Cowboys
BAC: .065%
Buffalo Bills
BAC: .065%
Cincinnati Bengals
BAC: .068%
Houston Texans
BAC: .069%
Carolina Panthers
BAC: .069%
Philadelphia Eagles
BAC: .070%
Denver Broncos
BAC: .070%
San Francisco 49ers
BAC: .070%
Seattle Seahawks
BAC: .073%
Cleveland Browns
BAC: .073%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BAC: .075%
Los Angeles Rams
BAC: .075%
Las Vegas Raiders
BAC: .078%
New England Patriots
BAC: .078%
Green Bay Packers
BAC: .078%
Miami Dolphins
BAC: .079%
New Orleans Saints
BAC: .080%
Atlanta Falcons
BAC: .085%
Indianapolis Colts
BAC: .085%
Pittsburgh Steelers
BAC: .088%
Tennessee Titans
BAC: .093%