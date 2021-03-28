With Drummond no longer available, who are the best options on the buyout market?

With the unsurprising news being broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that former Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, the sole prospect connected to the Celtics on the buyout market is soon to be officially out of reach for Boston.

There is a very solid case for moving forward with the team that they have even if Drummond had been inclined to sign with the Celtics, given the center would eat up minutes emerging big man Robert Williams III could really use to develop his game as a starter. But are there any remaining potential buyout options who might actually make sense for Boston to push even closer to the luxury tax line than it already is?

Let’s take a look at who might be available.

Otto Porter

The 27-year-old forward could still be bought out by the Orlando Magic, who he was traded to as part of the deal that brought big man Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls at the deadline. But he's no lock to be let go, and has struggled to contribute after a long absence due to injury -- this one seems like a longshot.

Avery Bradley

Former Celtic Avery Bradley also is no lock to be bought out by the Houston Rockets, and while still able to help a team, he doesn't really play a position of need after the Evan Fournier pickup by Boston.

Rodney Hood

Hood seems one of the more likely options to be bought out if his new team -- the Toronto Raptors -- looks like a lock to miss the play-in tournament with his salary next season fully unguaranteed. And while he does play the 3 enough to be a potential depth option, it's not clear he'll be good enough to warrant trying to get him on the roster.

Kelly Olynyk

It's not inconceivable that old friend Kelly Olynyk could also be waived by Houston, who picked him up at the deadline and don't figure to need his services beyond this season. But there's a chance they value having his Bird rights heading into the offseason and he's been able to help cover for Christian Wood in his brief Rockets tenure, so don't expect one to happen.

Rodney McGruder

Given he was nearly waived-and-stretched over the last offseason, it would seem plausible for the Detroit Pistons to cut McGruder in time to latch on to another team. And while he also doesn't play a position of need per se, his ability to hit a couple of treys at a 45.8% success rate in limited minutes might actually make sense if Boston can do it while still squeezing under the luxury tax. But given the sparse options that make sense, the need to develop players at his position and all the "ifs" we would have to see go right to have Boston add a buyout player this season, we're leaning towards this being the Celtics roster until 2021-22.

