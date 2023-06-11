‘Drugs made him think he was in a real fight’: Pros react to Conor McGregor reportedly sending Miami Heat mascot to ER

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Conor McGregor's latest incident once again has him the talk of the MMA community.

On Friday night, McGregor was in attendance for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, and as part of a promotion, "Notorious" punched out the Heat mascot "Burnie." One problem though, the guy playing Burnie actually got hurt.

While this incident appears to be a pure accident, McGregor has been no stranger to outside-of-the-cage dustups in recent years, assaulting a man in a pub in 2019, getting into a physical altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Awards in 2021, and allegedly assaulting Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti also in 2021, just to name a few. So given his laundry list of prior incidents, it's unsurprising that the MMA community had some fun with this one.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Check out how the MMA community reacted to McGregor's latest big win.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma)

Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot pic.twitter.com/86RutVZ9d9

- Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 10, 2023

He still got it pic.twitter.com/dMap66rGXl

- Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 10, 2023

What Conor imagined was happening yesterday pic.twitter.com/Zpf3H6VY4t

- Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 10, 2023

Drugs made him think he was in.a real fight https://t.co/sNSklvtffR

- Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 10, 2023



Damn that's actually wild https://t.co/usmYKkBkU8

Advertisement

- Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) June 10, 2023

Geez it's only a game Focker https://t.co/u4JLmEY4Xf

- Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) June 10, 2023

This is how beat up a NBA mascot. Take notes. Make it cute and fun. https://t.co/UMYvwxTbDI

- E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) June 10, 2023

Conor's first KO since Jan. 2020. https://t.co/T7piAX8y2Y

- Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) June 10, 2023

WTF is going on! Geez https://t.co/jNFWDeUUar

- Rick Ramos (@RickRamosBoxing) June 10, 2023

This is the most training footage I've seen from Conor in a long time. Not sure if he will be ready for Michael https://t.co/ZIMUxYQD1o

- Funky (@Benaskren) June 10, 2023

Drugs made him think he was in a real fight: Pros react to Conor McGregor reportedly sending Miami Heat mascot to ER originally appeared on NBC Sports