After drugs derailed his coaching career, Chris Foerster at the Super Bowl with the 49ers

Chris Foerster’s long and successful career as an NFL assistant coach came to a screeching halt one day in 2017, when a video posted online showed him snorting a white powder. Within hours of that video surfacing, Foerster resigned as the Dolphins’ offensive line coach.

Since then Foerster hasn’t been able to get another coaching job, but the 49ers did hire him as a consultant, and he’s now at the Super Bowl with them. Foerster does not coach the 49ers — he will be neither on the sideline nor in the booth on Super Bowl Sunday — but he is with the team in Miami, and he credits head coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers for giving him another chance when most of the NFL world was done with him.

“There’s been so many people that have bent over backward,” he told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “Others have said I don’t want to have anything to do with you. That’s fine. I get that. I lied to a lot of people.”

Shanahan says he is proud to have given Foerster a second chance.