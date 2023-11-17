Drug crime policing ‘pathetically weak’, says commissioner

Alison Hernandez says: 'The focus has not been on tackling the absolute stink of that in our streets' - Simon Hammett

Law enforcement on cannabis has been “pathetically weak” for years and tougher action is needed to remove the “absolute stink” from our streets, a police and crime commissioner (PCC) has warned.

Alison Hernandez, Conservative PCC for Devon and Cornwall, said too much focus was being placed on deaths from Class A drugs such as heroin, rather than enforcing the laws around marijuana.

Speaking to journalists at a conference in Westminster, Ms Hernandez said: “Policing and enforcement of drugs and drug-dealing in this country has been pathetically weak on Class B and Class C drugs for years.”

She said police risk assessments look at drug deaths, which means there is a focus on heroin – and pointed out that more people are in treatment centres for cannabis use than other drugs.

“That is alarming,” she said. “And the fact is that it sort of gets ignored in the threat assessments that policing do, and that’s why we’re trying to influence how the police look at this as a problem.

“There’s been too much conversation nationally about the legalisation of cannabis, so a lot of people think it already is legal.

“And we want to remind our communities that it’s not and the damage that it causes.”

She added: “The focus has not been on tackling the absolute stink of that in our streets.

“Across the country, it hasn’t been the focus of law enforcement for decades.

“There’s been a real move away from that and an obsession with the public health approach to drugs and actually sometimes you need an enforcement approach.”

She is pushing for the classification of cannabis to be reviewed, using data from California where it has been legalised.

Ms Hernandez claimed drug-driving incidents had risen in the United States since marijuana had been legalised in some states.

“There’s been some real wider impacts on society by even considering the legalisation of it and that’s why we’d like it to be considered in the round with new evidence.”

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst, who is the national lead for regional organised crime units, said: “We go after organised crime and there’s a lot of money to be made in cannabis, a significant amount of it, so that the cannabis threat now manifests itself significantly in homegrown cannabis factories.

“The drug itself is stronger than it’s ever been. And itself is linked to a lot of mental health challenges ... and untold harm.”

A crackdown on cannabis farms in July across England and Wales led to 1,000 illegal growing sites being raided and more than 1,000 people arrested.

Police argue that crime gangs involved in cannabis production are also responsible for other crimes including Class A drug-smuggling, modern slavery and violence and exploitation.

In January, calls from police and crime commissioners in west England to reclassify cannabis as a Class A drug were criticised by experts.

Prof David Nutt, a neuropsychopharmacologist specialising in the research of drugs, said the call to reclassify cannabis was a “complete failure to learn lessons of history”.

“It is obviously politically motivated and will be destructive and damaging,” he said.

“These changes are being proposed despite it being almost inevitable that cannabis will be legalised in the future.”