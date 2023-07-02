Drue Chrisman talks about giving back with his DoorDash side hustle

Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman has been delivering food for DoorDash as a side hustle during the NFL offseason, and using the money he makes to buy food from local restaurants and hand it out to people in need in Cincinnati.

He said on SportsCenter that he didn’t anticipate it would be a way to give back when he started, but he saw the need and decided that it would be what he would do.

“It started off as just a workout,” Chrisman said. “As I was doing the deliveries, going through the side alleys, back ways, I saw the need. And I felt like there was something I could do even with just the little bit of money that I was making through DoorDash.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Chrisman has continued to post videos of himself DoorDashing and giving back to the community of Cincinnati.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Ken Riley to be presented by his wife at Pro Football Hall of Fame Bengals' Lou Anarumo hailed as one of NFL's best defensive coordinators Watch: Bengals rookie puts up huge numbers in the gym

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire