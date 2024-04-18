Drudge hired to lead Lady Eagles

Apr. 17—Zionsville has its new girls basketball coach.

Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Jennifer Drudge was approved by the Zionsville Community School Board of Trustees on Monday evening to take over the program.

She replaces Andy Maguire, who announced his retirement last month after coaching the Lady Eagles for nearly two decades.

"I am thrilled to be joining Zionsville Community Schools and the Zionsville girls' basketball program," Drudge said in a release from the school.

"Educational based athletics provides us an opportunity to positively impact student-athletes on a daily basis and to establish confidence that will carry them well beyond high school and sports.

"It is an honor to follow Coach Maguire and to build upon the foundation that he and his staff established. We look forward to building upon that foundation and establishing traditions that will carry us into the future."

Last season Drudge was an assistant coach with Carmel, where she was also the science department chair at the high school. She will continue teaching in the math department at Zionsville.

Drudge spent 14 years as a coach in the Carmel system, including being the head coach from 2001-04.

Drudge was a multi-sport standout at Rushville, where she was an Indiana All-Star.

She went on to play at Butler, and she led the Bulldogs in scoring and assists and she owns the single season and career records for three-point field goal shooting.

She is Butler's fifth all-time leading scorer, and she still ranks among Butler's all-time leaders in scoring, assists, three-point field goals, free throws, three-point field goal shooting and free throw shooting. She was named All-Conference three times. Drudge was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

"We could not be more excited to add Jen Drudge to the ZCHS community," Zionsville Athletic Director Greg Schellhase said. "Jen brings a passion for teaching and coaching and an exceptional ability to build strong connections and relationships. She is a proven educator, and I am very confident that she will provide outstanding leadership that will help continue to move our program forward. With Jen's impressive coaching background and dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive team environment, we are confident that Coach Drudge will motivate and inspire our student-athletes to reach their full potential on and off the court."

The Lady Eagles finished 16-7 last year and return two of their top-5 scorers from a year ago.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.