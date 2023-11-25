How dropped pass fueled East Nashville past Dyersburg, into TSSAA football championship

Elijah Usher was bouncing on his toes inside a mob of teammates, hollering at the top of lungs in celebration of another East Nashville berth in the BlueCross Bowl after a 33-19 win over Dyersburg.

But moments earlier he was fuming at himself.

Late in Friday's third quarter against Dyersburg, he dropped an easy touchdown pass that he normally would have caught. East Nashville still was able to score on the series, but its senior receiver marched over to coach Damien Harris with something to say.

“He said, ‘Coach, I want the ball the next play,’” Harris said.

Usher got his wish later after a Dyersburg touchdown cut East Nashville's lead to two points early in the fourth quarter.

Usher fielded a pooch kick that almost went out of bounds and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown. The Eagles captured momentum for good and pulled away for the semifinal win in the TSSAA football playoffs to reach the Class 3A BlueCross Bowl for the third consecutive season.

East Nashville (12-2) plays eight-time defending state champion Alcoa (12-1) at 11 a.m. (ET) Dec. 1 at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. Alcoa beat Giles County 38-7 in the other Class 3A semifinal.

“I had a bad start, but it’s not always about the start, it's about the finish,” Usher said. “I knew we needed a big play. I hadn’t gotten my hands on a kick return yet because they were doing those squib kicks. You know me, I just had to get my hands on the ball.”

The Eagles needed breathing room with Dyersburg's Wing-t offense — fueled up front by four-star lineman prospect Kalen Edwards — keeping the game close.

Usher's return helped East Nashville score 19 points in the second half.

“That was a big play,” said East Nashville sophomore running back Keith Johnson, who rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. “We know if Elijah Usher gets the ball and everybody blocks, he’ll take it to the crib. That’s what happened, and we’re ready to go to state now and win it.”

More: TSSAA football state championship pairings for 2023 BlueCross Bowls

In the preseason, East Nashville wasn’t a popular prediction to make the state championship game. Former coach Jamaal Stewart left in the offseason to take over Centennial’s program. And a lot of seniors graduated from the previous year’s team.

Harris, who had been a successful coordinator across town at Pearl-Cohn, refused to let his players believe the standard should change.

“They just play as one. We don’t have any real superstars on the team, but that’s just how I like it,” Harris said. “We’ve just got a lot of big-time players who make plays.”

Senior linebacker Jordan Houston saw how East Nashville’s program ascended during Stewart’s tenure.

“Everybody counted us out at the beginning of this year. Our coach leaves and everyone thinks everything is going downhill,” Houston said. “But I talked to Coach (Harris) before the year and he told me that after watching our film last year, he thought we could win a gold ball.”

Alcoa has a tight grip on Class 3A. Its run of dominance questions whether any other school can dethrone the Tornadoes.

“Are they a high school team?” Harris asked rhetorically. “Then they can be beaten. Hopefully we can be the ones to beat them.”

