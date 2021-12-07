Drop these players to make room for Week 14 fantasy waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

It’s now or never for your fantasy rosters, as we’re one week from all systems go for the postseason. Our squads need to be trimmed of all the fat and what-ifs so they are streamlined for success.

Those already bound for postseason play can also use this week to drop players who are unlikely to get off the bench in favor of those with greater potential in their vital win-or-go-home matchups ahead.

Below is a look at some players who are drop-zone-worthy as we head down the stretch of the NFL and fantasy seasons.

Courtland Sutton, WR – Broncos (78% rostered on Yahoo)

The 26-year-old Courtland Sutton really should have made this list a while ago, but he is not rosterable moving forward, regardless of matchup, quarterback or situation. Last week marked the fifth-straight outing with two or fewer receptions for the Broncos receiver, resulting in a paltry 3.5 half-PPR points per contest.

Jerry Jeudy is the target leader in this offense in their last five games, with Tim Patrick, Noah Fant and rookie RB Javonte Williams seeing more targets than Sutton. Denver does have a nice matchup with Detroit this week, but the fourth-year WR is no longer trustworthy for fantasy purposes, plus the Broncos get the Raiders and Chargers in Weeks 16 and 17, who sit third and 13th, respectively in WR aFPA.

Corey Davis, WR – Jets (49% rostered on Yahoo)

Pour one or more out for Corey Davis’ first year as a New York Jet. Hopes were high for the eighth-round pick this draft season, but injury and poor QB play ultimately led to disappointment.

Davis was averaging 6.8 targets per game over his last five contests heading into Week 13, but his lingering groin injury appeared too much as he was in and out of the game and seemed visibly in pain in the second half on Sunday against the Eagles. We then learned on Monday his re-occurring injury will end his season, making him a clear drop.

Rashod Bateman, WR – Ravens (50% rostered on Yahoo)

After topping out at eight targets in Weeks 9 and 10, Rashod Bateman’s usage has been steadily dropping — six in Week 11, four in Week 12 and just one last week (which he didn’t catch). The Ravens are an enigma as a whole right now, and the way their volume is being distributed in recent weeks makes most of the offense difficult to count on.

With an average of just 5.1 half-PPR points per game in his last four, it’s time to let go of any hope for Bateman’s rookie breakout. Grab someone more involved in their offense like Kendrick Bourne or possibly K.J. Osborn without Adam Thielen.

Gerald Everett, TE – Seahawks (29% rostered on Yahoo)

The big-volume Gerald Everett phase in the Seattle offense was short-lived as he had a brutal performance in Week 13 and will most likely get replaced by Will Dissly moving forward. The 27-year-old had a large part in all three of Seattle’s turnovers, fumbling the ball twice, and then letting a ball hit his chest in the end zone, which resulted in it bouncing off his foot into the arms of a 49ers defender.

As barren as TE is, I still can’t see a path to fantasy relevancy moving forward for Everett. He did too much damage and should find a comfy seat in the dog house for the remainder of the Seahawks’ season. Some replacements include Tyler Conklin, Ricky Seals-Jones or even Dissly.

Ty Johnson, RB – Jets (26% rostered on Yahoo)

You most likely grabbed Ty Johnson off the waiver wire when Michael Carter sustained an ankle injury in Week 11, hoping for a larger role — particularly on early downs — for the New York RB. Sadly, his volume as both a rusher and pass-catcher hasn’t been enough to make Johnson impactful fantasy-wise and he’s only put up 8.5 half-PPR points combined in his last three contests.

Even with Carter sidelined for at least another week, Johnson can be dropped in all formats in favor of an RB on a better offense with greater potential like Dontrell Hilliard/D'Onta Foreman or Matt Breida.

