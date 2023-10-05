‘Drop a Horns Down’: Caleb Williams shares message of support to former teammates on Instagram

There’s a saying among Sooner fans; “Once a Sooner, always a Sooner.” In the transfer portal era, that’s taken a different meaning as players come and go, like NFL free agency. Still, some are fondly thought of for their time with the program.

With OU-Texas set to kickoff on Saturday, former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and current USC Trojan Caleb Williams shared his support for the Sooners and former teammates via his Instagram Story.

He wrote, “SAXET (TEXAS backward) HATE WEEK. DROP A HORNS DOWN. My boys ova dere, go to work,” tagging Jalil Farooq, Danny Stutsman, and Woodi Washington in the story.

We see you Caleb! pic.twitter.com/eXJOThQEw2 — Locked on Sooners (@LockedOnSooners) October 5, 2023

The picture is from Williams’ time with the Sooners.

Caleb Williams’ transfer was arguably the most high-profile of the transfer portal era as the former five-star quarterback followed Lincoln Riley, who recruited him to Oklahoma. Williams went on to win the Heisman in 2022 and is the frontrunner to win the Heisman again in 2023.

Though Riley moved on to USC quickly following the loss to Oklahoma State in Bedlam in 2021, Williams stuck around and helped the Sooners win the Alamo Bowl under Bob Stoops.

Though his time at Oklahoma was short-lived, his presence in the Red River Rivalry was historic, helping the Sooners overcome a 28-7 first-half deficit to beat the Longhorns.

Whatever his future holds, and regardless of how everything went down, Williams carved out a spot for himself in the history of college football and Oklahoma Football with that performance in what is the biggest college football spectacle of the year.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire