Drones light up the sky at ASU vs. USC football game
600 drones fly over Mountain America Stadium during the halftime show at the final Pac-12 matchup between USC and ASU.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
With a high-powered led by QB Cameron Ward, Washington State has the looks of a legitimate contender in the Pac-12.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
Week 4 was billed as one of the best college football slates ever. How much did our Top 10 change after a wild day of action?
Dante Moore's first five pass dropbacks: pick-six, completion for negative yards, incompletion, incompletion, sack.
Saturday's lightweight showdown carried significant stakes. But after an exciting first round that Fiziev won on all three cards, it came to a premature and disappointing ending.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes brought their swagger to Eugene, but the Ducks brought game.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
It's been a rough week for the Chicago Bears.
The Orange County Register reporter had his credential suspended for two weeks after the university claimed he violated media guidelines.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
Apparently, it all came down to whether Williams had a closed or opened fist.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
There's a clear advantage at quarterback in Saturday's clash between the Irish and the Buckeyes.
The Giants are the first double-digit underdogs of the NFL season.
Ertz called it a career after 10-plus years with the USWNT and two World Cup titles.
Hitchins competed in the 2016 Olympic Games and he's unbeaten as a pro, but he still hasn't fought for a world title. That hasn't diminished his faith and he believes it's a matter of time.
There are only a few weeks left in the 2023 MLB season, so Fred Zinkie reveals a first look at his fantasy baseball rankings for 2024.