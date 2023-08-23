Drone hits Moscow building and two drones downed - defence ministry

A drone has hit a building in central Moscow that was under construction, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said.

Air defences also shot down two drones in the Mozhaisk and Khimki districts of the Moscow region, Russia's defence ministry said.

There are no reports of casualties and it is not clear who carried out the attack.

Russian officials described it as "another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack".

The drone that hit the building under construction at the Moscow City complex had been suppressed by electronic warfare and having lost control, it collided with the building, the defence ministry added.

In response to reports of the downed drones, the US State Department said the United States did not encourage drone attacks in Russia.

Also overnight, three elderly people were killed in Russian shelling near the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman, officials said.