Drone footage captures Manila under lockdown

The city's main thoroughfare, Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) and roads nearby, saw significantly less congestion as only those authorized are allowed outside of their residences.

The country is battling one of Asia's biggest COVID-19 outbreaks and has seen a steady rise in infections over the last two weeks which health officials have attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

The Philippines' health ministry recorded 9,671 new coronavirus cases and 287 additional deaths on Sunday, the biggest single-day spike in the country's death toll since April 9.