Drone delays Falcons’ Week 3 matchup vs. Seahawks

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for their first win of the season but the game was stopped midway through the fourth quarter when a drone apparently was spotted flying over Lumen Field in Seattle.

The officials appeared to be signaling a timeout before NFL security asked the players to clear the field.

The game would resume after a few minutes, fortunately. The Falcons currently lead 27-23 over the Seahawks with two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Related

Falcons vs. Seahawks: Week 3 photo gallery

Cordarrelle Patterson TD gives Falcons 17-10 lead over Seahawks

Watch: Falcons WR Olamide Zaccheaus hauls in 23-yard reception

Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota rushes for TD vs. Seahawks

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire

Recommended Stories