Drone Defense System Market to Garner $16.76 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read

[244 Pages Research] Rise in drone related incidents across the world and advent of various startups offering drone defense systems fuel the global drone defense system market. Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020, and is estimated to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Prominent Players:

Portland, OR, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone defense system market generated $2.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to garner $16.76 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 26.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, value chain, and regional scenario.

Increase in drone related incidents across the globe and emergence of various startups offering drone defense systems fuel the global drone defense system market. However, issues associated with the drone defense related technologies and inefficiencies of counter drone technologies restrain the growth. Nevertheless, advancements in technology in tackling drone swarms and surge in defense expenditure create new opportunities in the next few years.

Download Report (244 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12872

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 significantly impacted the drone defense system market, due to implementation of several lockdown measures across the globe.

  • The outbreak furthermore introduced several challenges for the drone defense system industry including disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials, logistics challenges, and others.

  • The drone defense technology manufacturers, on the other hand, had to reduce expansion and R&D investments to survive the decline in revenue and operating performance of the defense industry.

  • Several nations are now focusing on vaccination drives. Also, the restriction are getting loosened off in various regions. And, therefore, the industry is expected to recoup soon.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12872

The global market is segmented on the basis of end user, technology, application, and region. By end user, the military segment accounted for the highest share, holding around two-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.5% from 2021 to 2030.

By technology, the countermeassure systems segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global drone defense system market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 28.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-defense-system-market/purchase-options

By region, Asia-Pacific generated the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position by 2030. Along with this, the region is also projected to witness the highest CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global drone defense system market analyzed in the research include Leonardo S.P.A., Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Aaronia AG, Aselsan AS, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Dedrone, Inc., Droneshield, Hensoldt, Rheinmetall AG, and Rinicom Ltd.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12872


Similar Reports We Have on Drone Technology:

Drone Payload Market by Type (Cameras and sensors, Radar and communication, Weaponry), Users (Defense, Agriculture and environment, Media and entertainment, Energy, Government, Construction and archaeology, transportation, insurance, tourism) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 – 2030.

Target Drone Market by Engine Type (IC Engine, Turbojet, and Others), Fit (Line-Fit and Retrofit), Target Type (Aerial, Ground, and Water-Based Targets), Function (Full-Scaled, Sub-Scaled, Free Flying, Towing, and Sporting), Payload (Scoring system, Miss Distance Indicators (MDI) Systems, Identification Friend-Or-Foe (IFF), Active and Passive Radar Augmentation, and Others), and End Users (Defense, Homeland Security, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Firefighting Drone Market by Type (Fixed-Wing Drones, Multi-Rotor Drones, And Single Rotor Helicopter Drones) and Industry (Corporates, Hospitality, Education, Military & Defense, Government, And Energy & Utilities): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Military Drones Market by Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing and Hybrid), Range (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) and Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)), Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT), Delivery and Transportation, Combat Operations and Battle Damage Management), Propulsion (Battery Powered, Fuel Cell and Hybrid Cell), Endurance (Up to 2 Hours, 2 to 6 Hours and More than 6 Hours), Maximum Take-off Weight ( Less than 25 Kilograms, Between 25 to 150 Kilograms and More than 150 Kilograms), and Launching Mode (Vertical Take-off, Automatic Take-off and Landing, Catapult Launcher and Hand Launched): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Drone Service Market by Type (Drone Platform Services, Drone Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services, and Drone Training & Education Services), Duration of Service (Short-Duration Services and Long-Duration Services), Application (Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing, Data Acquisition & Analytics, Mapping & Surveying, Modelling, Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation, Inspection & Environmental Monitoring, and Others), and Solution (Enterprise and Point): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Nano UAV Drones Market by Size (Nano, Micro, and Mini), Wing Type (Fixed-Wing and Rotary Wing), Propulsion System (Hydrogen Cell, Solar Cell, and Lithium-ion), and Application (Military, Law Enforcement, Civil, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Fixed Wing Military Drones Market by Range (Visual Line of Sight (VLOS), Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS), and Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS), Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT), Delivery and Transportation, Combat Operations, and Battle Damage Management), Propulsion (Battery Powered, Fuel Cell, and Hybrid Cell), Endurance (Up to 2 hours, 2 to 6 hours, and More than 6 hours), Maximum Take-off Weight (Less than 25 Kilograms, Between 25 to 150 Kilograms, and More than 150 Kilograms), Launching Mode (Vertical Take-off, Automatic Take-off and Landing, Catapult Launcher, and Hand Launched): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.


About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


Recommended Stories

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • U.S. small business optimism drops as labor shortages persist

    Small business owners across the United States grew less confident in the economic recovery in July as labor shortages remained an issue, according to a survey released on Tuesday. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Optimism Index fell 2.8 points to a reading of 99.7 in July, almost erasing all of June's gain. Six of the 10 index components declined, three improved and one was left unchanged.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • DraftKings In Rally Mode After Gartley Buy Signal

    The correction may have come to an end, setting the stage for a rally that could easily exceed the first quarter peak.

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Crash on Long Liquidation

    Yields continue to rise

  • OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

    Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2021 second quarter financial results August 10, 2021. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

  • Mesa Air (MESA) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Mesa Air (MESA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.33% and -13.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Hustles for People Over 50

    Baby boomers are hustling harder than millennials, but if you want to make the most of your hustle then you need to know which side jobs offer the most money.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Key Resistance as Market Health Improves on Institutional Demand

    "There seems to be a shift in the sentiment in the market compared to a few months back," said hedge fund executive director Ulrik Lykke.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • Vaccine stocks rally, DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget, Bitcoin’s weekend moves

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Robots are coming for the lawyers – which may be bad for tomorrow's attorneys but great for anyone in need of cheap legal assistance

    Sign on the dotted line. AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty ImagesImagine what a lawyer does on a given day: researching cases, drafting briefs, advising clients. While technology has been nibbling around the edges of the legal profession for some time, it’s hard to imagine those complex tasks being done by a robot. And it is those complicated, personalized tasks that have led technologists to include lawyers in a broader category of jobs that are considered pretty safe from a future of advanced robot

  • Crude Awakening: Oil Slides To Four-Month Low, Indicating Possible Economic Fears

    The week begins with Wall Street vacillating between signs of an improving economy and worries about the Delta variant. This morning, the bias seems to be a bit lower. Maybe that’s in part because of a sharp decline in crude prices to the lowest level since May, below $66 a barrel. Weaker crude demand could indicate worries about falling economic growth both here and in China, where new virus cases are starting to rise. Some of the so-called “horsemen of risk” moved in a bearish direction, with

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Anticipation Builds for Apple IPhone 13s, T-Mobile Marketing Push

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.