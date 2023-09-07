Drone Captures Stunning Images of Iceland Volcano Eruption Before Overheating

A drone captured brief but stunning views of an Icelandic volcano eruption before the device overheated and was destroyed.

A video by travel photographer @Lifewithelliott posted on September 4 begins with a conversation where the recorder informs friends about his drone’s demise, saying, “It’s done. It’s gone, bro… Ah, time to hike back and get another one!”

The video then shows vivid orange lava bubbling in the Fagradalsfjall system moments before the drone is done for, according to @Lifewithelliott.

He told Storyful that, fortunately, he had backed up the footage beforehand.

NASA stated that the Litli-Hrutur eruption followed a monthslong event in March 2021 and a weeks-long event in August 2022. Prior to that, the volcano had been quiet for 800 years. Credit: @Lifewithelliott via Storyful