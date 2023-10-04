Drone Captures Playful Whale Calf Giving Kayakers a Big Push

Kayakers from Byron Bay, New South Wales, had a close counter with a pod of whales, and were treated to a big push from a calf.

Drone footage from Isabella Dobozy captured the moment the whale calf whipped its tail, sending a powerful current of water that pushed the kayak off course.

“The whales swam past the kayakers, but came back to have another look when the calf swam up to the kayak,” said Dobozy.

“It’s incredible to see how big the whale calf is, compared to the kayak,” she added. Credit: Isabella Dobozy via Storyful