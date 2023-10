A drone captured reddening foliage at Fish Lake in Utah, as trees in parts of the state were nearing their peak seasonal colors, according to Explore Fall.

Footage posted to X by Chris Williams on October 7 shows beautiful hues of red, orange, and yellow surrounding the lake.

The best time to see Utah’s foliage is between mid-September and early October, according to Visit Utah. Credit: Chris Williams via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO AUDIO]