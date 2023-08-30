Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Pskov Airport, Governor Confirms

The governor of Russia’s Pskov Region, Mikhail Vedernikov, confirmed unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Pskov airport in the early hours of August 30.

Vedernikov, who said he was present in Pskov in the country’s west, released videos showing the glow of a blaze at the airport and rounds being fired into the sky.

In posts on Telegram, Vedernikov said there were no victims and all flights were cancelled for August 30. The airport would reopen on Thursday, pending a survey of the damage.

According to Russian state news agency TASS, four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. The agency also reported the fire at the airport was contained. Credit: Mikhail Vedernikov via Storyful

