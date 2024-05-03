Driving to the Miami Grand Prix? You might be parking at Hard Rock — Casino, not Stadium

Be ready to walk up to 1.1 miles from your parking space or take a shuttle if you’re going to the weekend activities at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

Saturday, in addition to afternoon qualifying for Sunday’s main show, there will be a Formula 1 Sprint race of 30 minutes at noon; Porsche Carrera Cup North America qualifying in the morning and race in the afternoon; and F1 Academy qualifying in the morning.

Here’s how to get there and where you’ll be finding your personal pit box.

Getting to your parking space

With the Florida’s Turnpike 2X entrances and exits part of the race course, you can’t use any of that in any direction until 10 p.m. Sunday.

Much of the parking traffic is getting funneled to Northwest 27th Avenue so expect that to look like rush hour for the next few days. Leave yourself time for car volume and drivers not exactly sure where they’re going because parking lots aren’t the same as for a Dolphins game or the Miami Open.

The Rideshare Option

All the rideshare dropoffs are off-site.

If you’re coming from the north, go to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way and get on the shuttle in Lot 70. You’ll be taken to Gate 14.

If you’re coming from the east, go to Brightline Aventura Station, 19796 W. Dixie Hwy. A shuttle will take you to Gate 3.

If you’re coming from the south, the dropoff point is the Golden Glades Parking Garage, 16000 NW Seventh Ave. Get on the shuttle in Lot 15/16 and that will take you to Gate 3.

Parking and Walking

The race website advises, “Please wear comfortable shoes.” We advise seeing if any nearby Miami Gardens’ residents might be willing to let you park on their lawn, in the time-honored South Florida custom of Orange Bowl/Marlins Park area residents.

Here are the lots that are a little distance from an entrance, the address, the entrance and how far away they are from the nearest entrance.

Lot 12: Hard Rock Stadium, entrance off Northwest 203rd Street, half a mile walk to Gate 8.

Gate 17: Hard Rock Stadium, entrance off Northwest 199th Street, 0.4 of a mile from Gate 3.

Lot 18: Hard Rock Stadium, entrance off Northwest 199th Street, 0.8 of a mile from Gate 3.

Lot 20 and 21: 1235 NW 192nd Terr., 0.8 of a mile away from entrance 14B. Enter the parking lot on Northwest 196th Terrace for Lot 20 and Northwest 192nd Terrace for Lot 21.

Lot 22: 695 NW 199th St., entrance at the address, 1.4 miles away from Gate 14B.

Lot 30: 20476-20440 NW 27th Ave., entrance via Northwest 27th Avenue, a long strip of a parking area that can put you as close as 0.3 of a mile from Gate 8 to as far away as 1.1 miles.

Lot 31: 20612 NW 27th Ave., entrance via Northwest 27th Avenue, half a mile from Gate 8.

Lot 32: 20700 NW 27th Ave., entrance via Northwest 207th Street, 0.4 of a mile from Gate 8.

Lot 33: 3003 NW 207th St., entrance via Northwest 207th Street, half a mile from Gate 8.

Lot 34: 21500 NW 27th Ave., entrance via Northwest 27th Avenue, 1.1 miles to Gate 8.

Lot 35: 21001 NW 27th Ave., entrance via Northwest 27th Avenue, 0.8 miles to Gate 8.

Lot 40: 19501 NW 27th Ave., the Walmart entrance off Northwest 27th Avenue, 0.4 of a mile to Gate 5.

Lot 41: 19371 NW 27th Ave., entrance via Northwest 27th Avenue, half a mile from Gate 5.

Lot 42: South of Walmart at 19501 NW 27th Ave., enter via Northwest 191st St., 0.9 of a mile from Game 5.

Lot 44: 3000 NW 199th St., entrance via Northwest 32nd Avenue. A shuttle will take you to Games 1, 4, 8 and 14.

Lot 45: 3101 NW 191st St., entrance via Northwest 32nd Avenue, 1 mile from Gate 5.

Lot 60: 7200 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines, entrance via Pines Boulevard. A shuttle will drop you off 80 yards from Game 14.

Lot 61: North Perry Airport, 101 SW 77th Wy., Pembroke Pines, entrance vis Southwest 77th Way. A shuttle will drop you off 250 feet from Gate 14.

Lot 62: North Perry Airport, using the West Airport Road entrance. A shuttle will take you to Gate 14.

Lot 70: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way. A shuttle will take you to Gate 14.

Lot 95: The Golden Glades Transit Center, 15890 NW Seventh Ave., North Miami-Dade. The shuttle will take you to Lot 16, 0.4 of a mile from Gate 3.