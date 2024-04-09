‘Driving all these memories, it feels great’: Former Red Sox champs and fans react to home opener

The boys are back in town!

The 2004 World Champion Boston Red Sox, the team that broke the Curse of the Bambino, back in Boston, back on the Duck boats.

“Do you still love it?” Boston 25 Reporter Bob Ward asked 2004 Red Sox Legend Manny Ramirez.

“I love it, man, especially when you come back and meet the guys,” Ramirez said. “I know we are coming back in a sad situation; we lost one of our family, Tim (Wakefield). We are happy to be here.”

“It’s great man, I haven’t seen some of my homies in a while, having them around coming back in town, driving all these memories, it feels great man it feels great. It’s always good,” said Red Sox Legend David Ortiz.

The Duck Boats drove this team into our hearts and into Red Sox history forever. And this opening day, it’s taking them back to where they belong, Fenway Park.

“What does it mean to you to be at Fenway, with the 2004 team?” Ward asked one fan.

“It’s electric! I mean what else can it be? It’s so cool,” said Hallie Kahn of Saugus.

Coming into Tuesday’s game, the Boston Red Sox was in second place in the Division, right behind the New York Yankees.

The Sox are so far defying all expectations. Some think some of the magic of 2004, is rubbing off.

“What do you think about the mojo they bring to Fenway park?” Ward asked Maddy Claffey, of Saugus.

“That’s why I think they’ll win today and the series sweep,” she said before the game.

And as for that 2004 team, they, like the fans, are soaking it all in.

“How’s it feel to be back?” I asked 2004 Red Sox World Series Champion Johnny Damon

“It’s always great to be back. 20 years man. This team was amazing!” Damon said.

“Can you believe it’s 20 years?” Ward added.

“No, I can’t and I still look the same!” Damon exclaimed.

