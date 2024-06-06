What drives The Arizona Republic's new sports director? Let him explain

My first week as the Director of Sports for The Arizona Republic and azcentral.com has stirred memories and served up optimism for great stories that undoubtedly lie ahead.

It’s a thrill to lead a great group of writers whose talent and authority will continue to provide insight and entertainment.

The sports world has always been my driving passion.

Living in Seattle, Los Angeles and Phoenix over the years, I’ve been fortunate to have seen a good number of Super Bowls, MLB, NHL and NBA championship series and more, from Michael Jordan’s Bulls beating the Lakers in 1991 to Michigan’s pasting of Washington in the College Football Playoff title game.

Jay Dieffenbach of the Arizona Republic.

Raised near Seattle, I was a Baltimore Orioles fan — because of TV — as a very young guy. I couldn’t wait to watch Frank Robinson, Brooks Robinson, Al Bumbry and Scottsdale High’s Jim Palmer on Saturday’s NBC Game of the Week or ABC’s Monday Night Baseball.

When the Seattle Mariners debuted in 1977, they became my team, and I was pretty sure Ruppert Jones was going to be the next Willie Mays. He wasn’t, but real fans don’t leave.

When Ken Griffey Jr. hopped on board, I was eagerly waiting to watch my team in the World Series.

I’m still eagerly waiting.

Years later, sitting about 10 rows up from the on-deck circle on March 31, 1998, I watched Andy Benes throw the first pitch for the expansion Diamondbacks.

A year later, I joined the Republic for an 18-year run.

Sen. John McCain (left) with Jay Dieffenbach at The Arizona Republic in downtown Phoenix on Aug. 3, 2017.

Here are a few of the leading memories:

Inside the office at 2nd and Van Buren on Nov. 4, 2001, I watched Luis Gonzalez’s game-winning single on our TVs and then looked below as the crazy celebration spilled onto the streets.

I was working the horrible night in April 2004 when someone in news heard Pat Tillman had been killed in action. That was a long drive home.

The Amar’e Stoudemire-Steve Nash-Shawn Marion Suns teased and entertained everyone for a long but ultimately frustrating run. That was great drama, and we did succeed in outfitting the stars in Western hats and dusters for our photo shoot one year.

I still don’t think the act of leaving the bench and doing nothing warranted suspensions.

The Valley was energized when the Mercury drafted a pretty good college star from UConn in 2004. The great Diana Taurasi is still the heartbeat of the three-time champion Mercury as she awaits the return of Brittney Griner for this year’s stretch run.

I’m fortunate to have been able to speak at length with Taurasi, a thoughtful and engaging elite athlete. If only she were mic’d up for every verbal scuffle she’s had with an official. Let’s just say she’s very creative.

The Cardinals coalescing under Larry Fitzgerald, Kurt Warner and their other standouts in 2008 was a thrill ride. And, insider note: Fitzgerald has to be the most curious athlete I’ve had the pleasure to meet. He wanted to know many things about writers, from duties to salary and more. Like all the great ones, he was always learning.

The 2011 All-Star Game was in town, so I did the father-son thing and we saw Robinson Cano win the home run derby. You take excitement where you can find it, and the next day Prince Fielder’s three-run homer off CJ Wilson provided just about all of it as the National League won 5-1.

Justin Upton went 0-for-2.

The past 15 years have come and gone quickly, with the Diamondbacks and Suns reaching their respective championship series and coming up empty, the Mercury winning it all in 2014, the Coyotes giving us what would be a far-fetched Hollywood screenplay and the Cardinals building a very loyal fan base.

Our high school athletes have become a formidable national force, with local star and 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy a frequent conversation piece among football fans everywhere.

Soccer, long promised as a sport that will take over the U.S., continues to make inroads — and the Phoenix Rising have given us a very entertaining product as we keep waiting for the call from Major League Soccer.

The Valley sports scene is more vibrant than ever and growing every day.

It’s my hope that our strong team continues to meet you, the fans, where you are, to produce the stories you want and deliver elite coverage on all the right platforms.

Let’s go!

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona sports memories for Republic sports director Jay Dieffenbach