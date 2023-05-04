Drivers to watch at Kansas Speedway
Nate Ryan, Dale Jarrett, and Parker Kligerman preview this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway and explain why Kyle Larson and William Byron should be the favorites ahead of the weekend.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
Larson's two-tire pit stop got him some track position, and he passed Joey Logano for the win.
Byron won the 2022 spring race at Martinsville and Larson is still looking for his first win at the track.
The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
Larson finished fourth a season ago on the Bristol dirt and won last weekend at Richmond.
It's the second time in less than a month that NASCAR has penalized Hendrick cars, though an appeals panel overturned the previous points penalties.
