Drivers victorious as Davenport Speedway celebrates Father’s Day

Three drivers that had been in search of a Davenport win, finally made it to Competitive Concrete Victory Lane on Friday night. The other three classes saw repeat winners be victorious.

Andy Nezworski had the lead of the Outhouse and Storage to Go Container Rentals IMCA Late Model feature, lost it to Kasey Williams, but got it back with three laps to go. Andy was able to hold off a charging Bryce Garnhart in the final laps to take the win. It is his first Davenport checkers of the season.

Garnhart would finish a close second, while Williams is credited with third. Jesse Bodin and Nathan Balensiefen completed the first five. Late model heat race wins went to Garnhart, Keith Haislip and Cruz Birkhofer.

Chris Zogg also collected his first Davenport win of the season in the Wangelin’s Auto IMCA Modified division. Rob Dominacki led the first seven laps of the twenty lap main. Matt Werner would be next to take the point, but his lead would be short-lived. Zogg, who started eleventh, grabbed the lead on lap ten and pulled away to a four second advantage at the checkered flag.

Werner held on to finish second. Twelfth place starter Ben Chapman took third. Kyle Montgomery and Patrick Moore were fourth and fifth respectively.

It was the same old song in the D&K Home Products IMCA SportMods. Logan Veloz captured win number six of the season. After starting in the fifth row, Veloz made his way to second by lap four, but would not see the lead until lap ten. Once in front, it was just a matter of clicking off the remaining laps.

Dakota Cole would finish second with Ryan Walker third. Early race leader Logan Cumby finished in fourth, just ahead of Levi Heath.

Zach Zuberbrier used the low line to pass Cary Brown and win the Koehler Electric Outlaw Street Stock feature. Brown had to fend off Tony VonDresky to secure second place. Finishing behind Tony were Donnie Louck in fourth and Jake Lund in fifth.

Jordan Miles passed Karter Miles to claim his third Theisen’s IMCA Hobby Stock feature of the season and his second straight win. Cody Staley posted a second-place finish. Karter Miles, Kaden Staley and Randy LaMar were third through fifth in that order.

Cyle Hawkins continued on his march to a track championship in the Fred’s Towing & Cantrell’s Towing 4-Cylinder class. Hawkins racked up win number three on the season. Hawkins dominated the feature leading the last nine laps of the twelve lap contest. Trent Lebarge would finish second with Michael Snyder third. Lucas Pappas and Brendon Koch rounded out the top five.

Next week will be a busy one for the Davenport Speedway. Tuesday, June 18th brings the DIRTcar Summer Nationals to town. Also racing with the super late models will be Street Stocks and IMCA SportMods.

Then, Davenport Speedway will officially kick off Summer with Ice Cream Night at the races, on Friday, June 21st. Our guest class for the evening will be the Nostalgia Late Models.

Results:

June 7, 2024 –

IMCA LATE MODELS – THE OUTHOUSE / STORAGE TO GO (19 entries)

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 70X-Mitch Morris[6]; 2. 88-Evan Miller[10]; 3. 79-Nathan Balensiefen[2]; 4. 07-Matt Ryan[12]; 5. 77-Joe Beal[9]; 6. 56W-Gary Webb[3]; 7. 7-Andy Nezworski[11]; 8. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[5]; 9. 1M-Mike Goben[8]; 10. 9G-Anthony Guss[4]; 11. 63-Scott Olson[13]; 12. 34-Scott Strauss[16]; 13. 13JR-Colton Leal[17]; 14. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[15]; 15. 54-Kasey Williams[7]; 16. 9-Joe Ross[14]; 17. 72-Dave Hammond[18]; 18. 5-Keith Haislip[1]; 19. (DNS) 13-Michael Leal

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 70X-Mitch Morris[4]; 2. 7-Andy Nezworski[6]; 3. 56W-Gary Webb[2]; 4. 5-Keith Haislip[1]; 5. 63-Scott Olson[5]; 6. 34-Scott Strauss[3]; 7. 72-Dave Hammond[7]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 79-Nathan Balensiefen[1]; 2. 07-Matt Ryan[6]; 3. 77-Joe Beal[5]; 4. 54-Kasey Williams[4]; 5. 9-Joe Ross[2]; 6. (DNS) 13-Michael Leal

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (10 Laps): 1. 2JR-Jesse Bodin[3]; 2. 1M-Mike Goben[4]; 3. 88-Evan Miller[5]; 4. 9G-Anthony Guss[2]; 5. 16C-Cruz Birkhofer[1]; 6. 13JR-Colton Leal[6]

IMCA MODIFIEDS – WANGELIN’S AUTO (19 entries)

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1JR-Ben Chapman[10]; 2. 53-Matt Stein[1]; 3. 3-Dustin Smith[6]; 4. 01M-Mitch Way[7]; 5. D55-Scotte Lemke[5]; 6. 99M-Charlie Mohr[9]; 7. 9Z-Chris Zogg[12]; 8. 86B-Jake Morris[3]; 9. 44X-Blaise Lewis[4]; 10. 93-Matt Werner[11]; 11. 2X-Patrick Moore[17]; 12. 15D-Brandon Durbin[15]; 13. 17-Jason Pershy[2]; 14. 8C-Michael Claeys[13]; 15. 20-Jake Whittington[18]; 16. 9G-Rob Guss[14]; 17. 5-Rob Dominacki[16]; 18. G1-Mike Garland[8]; 19. (DNS) 88-Tony Von Dresky

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 17-Jason Pershy[2]; 2. 9Z-Chris Zogg[6]; 3. 3-Dustin Smith[4]; 4. 99M-Charlie Mohr[5]; 5. 8C-Michael Claeys[3]; 6. 5-Rob Dominacki[1]; 7. 20-Jake Whittington[7]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. D55-Scotte Lemke[3]; 2. 86B-Jake Morris[2]; 3. 01M-Mitch Way[4]; 4. 1JR-Ben Chapman[5]; 5. 9G-Rob Guss[6]; 6. 2X-Patrick Moore[1]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 93-Matt Werner[5]; 2. 44X-Blaise Lewis[2]; 3. 53-Matt Stein[1]; 4. G1-Mike Garland[4]; 5. 15D-Brandon Durbin[6]; 6. (DNS) 88-Tony Von Dresky

STREET STOCKS – KOEHLER ELECTRIC (13 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[9]; 2. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[10]; 3. 5-Austin Riggs[2]; 4. 81-Cary Brown[3]; 5. 95-Jesse Owen[7]; 6. 1-Rob Nylin[1]; 7. 11T-Trevor Tucker[11]; 8. 31-Donnie Louck[6]; 9. 88-Jake Lund[8]; 10. 76-Bryan Ritter[4]; 11. 78A-Chevy Andreatta[13]; 12. (DNS) 2-Nick Hixson; 13. (DNS) 74-Doug Burkhead

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 81-Cary Brown[2]; 2. 4S-Tony Von Dresky[6]; 3. 88-Jake Lund[5]; 4. 2-Nick Hixson[3]; 5. 1-Rob Nylin[1]; 6. 11T-Trevor Tucker[4]; 7. 78A-Chevy Andreatta[7]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 31-Donnie Louck[3]; 2. 95-Jesse Owen[4]; 3. 20L-Landen Chrestensen[5]; 4. 5-Austin Riggs[1]; 5. 76-Bryan Ritter[2]; 6. 74-Doug Burkhead[6]

IMCA SPORTMODS – D&K HOME PRODUCTS (19 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 43LV-Logan Veloz[12]; 2. 9W-Ryan Walker[10]; 3. 43V-Justin Veloz[6]; 4. 18C-Dakota Cole[2]; 5. 8S-Josh Starr[4]; 6. 9H-Levi Heath[8]; 7. 4G-Kevin Goben[9]; 8. 39R-Mike Adams[11]; 9. 777-Rayce Mullen[7]; 10. 88-Trey Grimm[5]; 11. 97-Josh Geigle[18]; 12. 51T-Tyler Maschmann[13]; 13. 71J-Justin Schroeder[14]; 14. 2K-Tony Kraklio[20]; 15. 29B-Brendon Schultheis[17]; 16. 51-Mike Clausen[1]; 17. 11J-Trey Jacobs[19]; 18. 51X-Cody Weih[16]; 19. 33X-Jeff Waterfall[15]; 20. 22-Alex Houston[3]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 9H-Levi Heath[5]; 2. 88-Trey Grimm[4]; 3. 39R-Mike Adams[6]; 4. 22-Alex Houston[3]; 5. 51T-Tyler Maschmann[7]; 6. 51X-Cody Weih[1]; 7. 11J-Trey Jacobs[2]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 18C-Dakota Cole[2]; 2. 43LV-Logan Veloz[6]; 3. 43V-Justin Veloz[4]; 4. 4G-Kevin Goben[5]; 5. 71J-Justin Schroeder[3]; 6. 29B-Brendon Schultheis[1]; 7. 2K-Tony Kraklio[7]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Make Invert (8 Laps): 1. 777-Rayce Mullen[4]; 2. 8S-Josh Starr[3]; 3. 9W-Ryan Walker[5]; 4. 51-Mike Clausen[1]; 5. 33X-Jeff Waterfall[6]; 6. 97-Josh Geigle[2]

IMCA HOBBY STOCK – THEISEN’S HOME & FARM (10 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4-Jordan Miles[7]; 2. 4R-Randy LaMar[3]; 3. 55-Cody Staley[4]; 4. H2O-Daniel Wauters[9]; 5. 4M-Karter Miles[6]; 6. 2-Jamie Hixson[10]; 7. 44-Keith Lilly[2]; 8. 17M-Jared Miller[1]; 9. 5-Kaden Staley[8]; 10. 28-Sheldon Hunter[5]

Heat 1 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 4R-Randy LaMar[2]; 2. 4-Jordan Miles[4]; 3. 17M-Jared Miller[1]; 4. 28-Sheldon Hunter[3]; 5. H2O-Daniel Wauters[5]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Make Invert (6 Laps): 1. 55-Cody Staley[2]; 2. 4M-Karter Miles[3]; 3. 2-Jamie Hixson[5]; 4. 5-Kaden Staley[4]; 5. 44-Keith Lilly[1]

MIDWEST JALOPIES (9 entries)

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 21-Austin Honts[8]; 2. 17-Matt Fulton Sr[9]; 3. 0-Tanner Gerard[1]; 4. 79-Jayson Blunt[6]; 5. 7-Pat Bailey[7]; 6. 1-Jeff Snyder[5]; 7. 52-Dennis Blunt[3]; 8. 46-Larry Driskell[2]; 9. 11-Zane Zimmerman[4]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 21-Austin Honts[8]; 2. 17-Matt Fulton Sr[9]; 3. 1-Jeff Snyder[5]; 4. 0-Tanner Gerard[1]; 5. 46-Larry Driskell[2]; 6. 7-Pat Bailey[7]; 7. 79-Jayson Blunt[6]; 8. 11-Zane Zimmerman[4]; 9. 52-Dennis Blunt[3]

