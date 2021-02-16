Drivers used by PGA Tour players ranked in top 10 in strokes gained off the tee

It will come as a surprise to absolutely no one that Bryson DeChambeau, who averages more than 329 yards per drive this season on the PGA Tour, is leading in strokes gained off the tee this season, too. After bulking up last year and focusing on increased clubhead speed, DeChambeau finished in the top spot last season as well.

What might come as a surprise, however, is that Viktor Hovland, who weighs 165 pounds and stands 5-foot, 10-inches tall, ranks seventh. Sure, the Norwegian is sneaky long off the tee, averaging 301 yards per drive, but that ranks just 65th on Tour. Hovland’s edge comes not only from his length but also his accuracy. He ranks 81st in driving accuracy, while DeChambeau is 122nd.

DeChambeau and Hovland swing the club very differently, so they also take a different approach when it comes to their drivers. DeChambeau plays with little loft and an extremely stiff shaft, while Hovland plays with more loft and a shaft that suits his swing and tempo.

Below is a list of the golfers who rank in the top 10 in strokes gained off the tee on the PGA Tour, along with the driver and shaft they use.

10. Ryan Moore, 0.675 strokes gained

Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 60 X shaft

9. Cameron Champ, 0.701

Cameron Champ

Cameron Champ (Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun)

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 shaft

8. Jhonattan Vegas, 0.714

Titleist TSi3 driver

Titleist TSi3 driver (David Dusek/Golfweek)

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees), with Fujikura Motore X F1 7X shaft

7. Viktor Hovland, 0.742

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.5 X shaft

6. Bubba Watson, 0.810

Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson (Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Grafalloy Bi-Matrix Prototype X shaft

5. Jon Rahm, 0.825

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Speed (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

4. Luke List, 0.829

Luke List

Luke List (Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

3. Sergio Garcia, 0.979

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9.0 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

2. Rory McIlroy, 1.196

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft

1. Bryson DeChambeau, 1.406

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

DRIVER: Cobra King RadSpeed (5.5 degrees), with LAGP BAD prototype 60X shaft at 45.5 inches long

