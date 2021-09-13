Drivers used by the 2020 U.S. Ryder Cup team

In the parlance of tournament golfers, Whistling Straits is a big ballpark, like Torrey Pines South and Bethpage Black. It feels sprawling and massive when you are on the property, and during this month’s Ryder Cup, the PGA of America could stretch it to as long as 7,390 yards. Alongside Lake Michigan and covered with sandy waste areas, bunkers, fescue grass and dunes, it’s rugged.

As Jason Lusk noted last week when he wrote about the American team’s length off the tee, driving will be a significant factor at this year’s Ryder Cup. In match play, outdriving your opponent and hitting shorter clubs into greens can put pressure on the other side and create more birdie chances.

With that in mind, below is a list of the 12 players who comprise the American Ryder Cup team and the drivers we anticipate them using.

We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Golfweek operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (8.5 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black 60 TX shaft (From $399.99 at taylormadegolf.com)

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60X shaft

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Cobra King Radspeed (5.5 degrees), with LAGP prototype shaft (From $449.99 at cobragolf.com and Dick's Sporting Goods)

Harris English

Harris English

Harris English (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Ping G400 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage XD 70 shaft

Tony Finau

Tony Finau

Tony Finau (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft (From $497 at Carl's Golf Land and $499 at Dick's Sporting Goods)

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson

Story continues

Dustin Johnson (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees), with LA Golf shaft (From $529.99 at tayormadegolf.com and Carl's Golf Land)

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX shaft (From $529.99 at tayormadegolf.com and Carl's Golf Land)

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX shaft (From $399.99 at taylormadegolf.com)

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Callaway Epic Speed (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD BB 7 X shaft (From $529 at callawaygolf.com and Carl's Golf Land)

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Fujikura ATMOS Black 7 X shaft (From $497 at Carl's Golf Land and $499 at Dick's Sporting Goods)

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6X shaft (From $549 at Carl's Golf Land and Dick's Sporting Goods)

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

DRIVER: Titleist TSi2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX shaft (From $549 at Carl's Golf Land and Dick's Sporting Goods)

1

1