Drivers reflect on Jimmie Johnson's career: 'He cared when he didn't have to'

Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 car had just whisked by on the home stretch, from under the bridge, building speed down the hill and through the final kink before reaching the start-finish line. Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus, his crew chief at the time, were standing on Road Atlanta’s pit lane during testing on that Wednesday in August 2011 as Keselowski roared past.

Just before Keselowski reached the road course’s first turn, his Team Penske test car suffered a severe brake malfunction. The crash would be severe, too.

Instead of arcing into the right-hand bend toward the crest of the hill, Keselowski’s car barely turned. Johnson and Knaus heard the lock-up and saw the car strike the barrier with heavy force, knocking the retaining tires and concrete from their place and compromising the cockpit. The driver and crew chief for the No. 48 team then made their own beeline.

“We ran for our rental cars. We knew it was going to be a big wreck, and we jumped in the same car and just hauled ass down there,” Johnson recalled. “We were there, less than a minute after the crash, before his crew was there — anybody. We just saw it, reacted and went.

“Obviously, he was hurt, in pain and in a bad situation with the car stuck in the barrier, so I totally remember that. It was kind of eerie because with the only car there, and the noise, the brakes locked up, the engine’s still pulling and then the impact, it was pretty gnarly.”

Johnson and Knaus helped him from the wreckage, and Keselowski was relatively fortunate to emerge with less serious injuries — a fractured ankle, plus several abrasions and bruises. Hobbled and wearing a larger-size shoe to accommodate the swelling, Keselowski gutted out a win the following weekend at Pocono Raceway. A year later, Keselowski claimed his first Cup Series championship, with Johnson pushing him to his competitive limit down the stretch.

So flash forward nine years later, with Johnson in the midst of his final Cup Series season: Drivers were asked during a media productions day to recall their enduring memories of the seven-time champion. Keselowski’s remembrance stemmed from that day at Road Atlanta, a recollection that’s stuck with him ever since. “He cared when he didn’t have to,” Keselowski said in expressing his admiration during his title-winning season, later noting that Johnson was the only driver at the test who came to his aid.

Johnson chalked up the response to human nature and instinct, saying there was “no second thought” in rushing to the crash scene. But it clearly held personal meaning for Keselowski.

“I could sense he was appreciative and thankful then, and I believe the next race we went to, again being thanked,” Johnson said. “To hear that he still remembers that today, that is cool. I didn’t know that it had that effect on him or meant that much to him.”

It’s a testament to Johnson that sometimes a man isn’t measured by the number of championships or victories, even when those career numbers (seven and 83, respectively) are among the sport’s most celebrated. Johnson has had that effect on many in the NASCAR garage, and the outpouring of respect from his fellow drivers has been an overwhelmingly positive theme through his final full season. Recognition has also flowed in from tracks and the No. 48 team’s fans, though those tributes have been muted to a degree by limits on attendance, at-track time and social interaction posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Support from my peers is the most meaningful thing, and it’s been that way for me my entire life in racing,” Johnson said. “To hear, to see, to read comments from the competitors, my peers, has really been awesome. From the tracks and my fans, I feel like there’s been a bit of void there obviously without being able to celebrate as I had hoped, as they had hoped and with what tracks have planned for, it’s been a bummer. Obviously, we’re in the middle of a pandemic and I understand why, but that side of it I still feel a void, for sure.”

It’s also a testament to Johnson that his nearly two decades in the sport haven’t yielded a consistent rival among his peer group. Petty had Pearson (and Allison, for that matter), Waltrip had Yarborough (and later Earnhardt), and Earnhardt had Gordon (and the rest of the field, just depending on the era).

