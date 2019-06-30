Drivers react, offer congratulations after Bowman's first win Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, and it was in thrilling fashion. The 26-year-old passed Kyle Larson in the waning laps -- after ceding the lead to Larson moments earlier -- and sped to victory in the No. 88 Chevrolet. There's nothing like a first […]

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman won his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, and it was in thrilling fashion. The 26-year-old passed Kyle Larson in the waning laps — after ceding the lead to Larson moments earlier — and sped to victory in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

There’s nothing like a first Cup Series win, and the NASCAR community was quick to chime in.

Way to get it done @AlexBowman88. There is nothing like the first. I hope you burn down the house tonight. 🍻 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) July 1, 2019

Easy guy to be happy for. He has worked hard and made the most of a great opportunity. Very cool! https://t.co/XqbuuiPQQm — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) July 1, 2019

Great job @AlexBowman88…love seeing first time winners and he‘s worked for it! Proud of you brother — Matt DiBenedetto (@mattdracing) July 1, 2019

Well thought we had that one. @AlexBowman88 did a great job. Cool to see him get his first win. Heck of a day for @TeamChevy and @TeamHendrick Engine shop. Thanks for another fast @McDonalds car @CGRnascar — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) July 1, 2019

Congrats to @AlexBowman88 There is nothing like your 1st win. He damn sure earned it! — Jeff Burton (@JeffBurton) July 1, 2019