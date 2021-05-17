Drivers racing in different series for NASCAR at COTA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Estrada
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Back in March, Kevin Harvick announced he would run three Xfinity Series races this season. The first comes Saturday at Circuit of the Americas.

BJ McLeod Motorsports announced Monday that it will field the No. 5 Ford for Harvick with many of Harvick’s usual sponsors joining him.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on iRacing and we’ve had a couple of simulator dates to get prepared for this weekend – one, just for basically learning the track, and the second, for actually trying to go fast enough to be competitive when you get on the racetrack,” Harvick said in a release.

“But the main reason we decided to run the Xfinity race at COTA, and a couple of the other new road courses, is that being on-track in real-time is the best experience you can get. There’s just nothing that can replace reality and being on the racetrack.”

Harvick isn’t the only driver competing across different series during NASCAR’s inaugural weekend at COTA, the 3.41-mile road course in Austin, Texas.

Other notables include:

Cup Series

  • Austin Cindric – Reigning Xfinity Series champion will make his fifth Cup start of the season in the No. 33 Team Penske Ford. He finished 22nd in his most recent Cup start at Kansas Speedway.

  • Ty Dillon – Making his third Cup start of the season in the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota. He finished 26th in his most recent Cup start in the Bristol dirt race.

  • Kyle Tilley – IMSA sports car veteran makes his Cup debut in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford. He will make additional Cup starts for the team later this season at Road America (July 4), Watkins Glen (Aug. 8), and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Aug. 15).

Xfinity Series

  • Kevin Harvick – Driving the No. 5 BJ McLeod Motorsports Ford for Saturday’s Xfinity race at COTA. A two-time Xfinity Series champion, Harvick has not competed in the series since September 2018 at Darlington Raceway.

  • Kyle Busch – 2009 Xfinity Series champion makes the first of five Xfinity starts this season in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Busch also will compete in upcoming Xfinity races at Texas Motor Speedway (June 12), Nashville Superspeedway (June 19), Road America (July 3), and Atlanta (July 10).

  • Cole Custer – Harvick’s Cup teammate will drive the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing Ford. Custer made his Cup debut for RWR in March 2018 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

  • Tyler Reddick – Two-time Xfinity Series champion will drive the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet. Reddick also will compete for the team in upcoming Xfinity races at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 29) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 19).

  • Miguel Paludo – Former Truck Series full-timer makes his second Xfinity start of the season in JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Chevrolet. He finished seventh in February at the Daytona road course.

Truck Series

  • Paul MenardPast Brickyard 400 winner returns to NASCAR in the No. 66 ThorSport Racing Toyota.

  • Multiple Truck debutants – Super late model driver Logan Bearden (No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet) … Trans-Am driver Michele Abbate (No. 30 On Point Motorsports Toyota) … ARCA Menards Series driver Jack Wood (No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet) … SCCA driver Brad Gross (No. 49 CMI Motorsports Chevrolet) … Past Rolex 24 class winner Cameron Lawrence (No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing Chevrolet).

Read More About NASCAR

Dover takeaways: Reddick taking control in playoff bubble fight Paul Menard to drive fifth ThorSport truck at COTA Dover winners and losers

Drivers racing in different series for NASCAR at COTA originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Paul Menard to drive fifth ThorSport truck at COTA

    Paul Menard will seek to make his first NASCAR start since 2019.

  • Back flips, smiles and personality. Why the Panthers liked Grambling State’s David Moore

    “Everybody was like, ‘Whoa, what just happened. You’re not supposed to be moving like that big dog.’ ”

  • 'Weirdos' to winners: No. 48 pit crew, Alex Bowman toast quick work in Dover victory

    The Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 team — described as “kind of a bunch of weirdos” and a “sea of awkwardness” according to one of its own in driver Alex Bowman — did its best impression of a mutual admiration society after Sunday’s surge to victory at Dover International Speedway. Bowman keyed his radio on the […]

  • Kyle Larson dominates but Alex Bowman wins at Dover in a Hendrick 1-2-3-4

    It's the first time that Hendrick Motorsports cars have gone 1-2-3-4 in a Cup Series race.

  • Discovery and AT&T join forces to form new streaming giant

    AT&T could be accused of dabbling in the art of misdirection. While the media's gaze was focused on the reunion of cult sitcom Friends, the $237bn (£167bn) telecoms giant was busy plotting a break-up. On Monday, AT&T confirmed a swirl of media reports that just three years after a $85bn deal for HBO owner Time Warner, it was now poised to jettison its media business. WarnerMedia would be spun off into a new entertainment company with Discovery, the Animal Planet owner and GB News backer that is partly controlled by the billionaire cable cowboy John Malone. The combined company, which could be called Warner Discovery, will have an enterprise value of about $132bn, and bosses expect to save about $3bn a year by combining back office operations - with the money to be spent on new shows and improving digital systems. It was a tacit admission that AT&T's huge bet on media had failed. Still, out of the ashes has arisen a deal that could reshape the entertainment world. By bringing together WarnerMedia's CNN and Friends: The Reunion broadcaster HBO, with Discovery's eponymous channel and Eurosport, they have the combined might to take on streaming giants Netflix and Disney+. Yet such an offensive may cause Pay TV broadcasters like Sky to be caught in the cross-fire as their content distribution deals are put under threat. The journey to this point has already been far from smooth. AT&T claimed to be heading towards "the next wave of innovation" when it sealed an $85bn deal for Time Warner in 2018. Among the tie-up's biggest threats was Donald Trump. The former US President reportedly tried to block the deal, with his dislike for Time Warner's news network CNN among the speculative reasons for his opposition. In the end, it was unwound by market forces within the telecoms industry. Momentum has now switched towards reversing the huge plays on content to focus on the cost of rolling out 5G mobile connectivity and full-fibre broadband across America. For Malone, it marks the latest in a series of shrewd deals as he is poised to become a key shareholder in the new business. The billionaire, who controls Virgin Media owner Liberty Global, will sit on the board alongside Discovery boss David Zaslav, who will lead the new business.

  • Kyle Busch explains bad-boy image, driver feuds, longevity on latest 'I Am NASCAR'

    Mooresville, N.C. (May 16, 2021) — Confrontation may not be the first thing associated with NASCAR drivers, but two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch says it‘s all part of the price of winning on the latest episode of I AM NASCAR which debuts on the I AM ATHLETE (IAA) podcast Monday (watch HERE). “You […]

  • IndyCar’s May race schedules: 105th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

    Indianapolois Motor Speedway is open for business in May with the Indy 500 around the corner, and here is the track schedule for IndyCar and other series.

  • Rob Gronkowski referees as Logan Paul boxes four of the Gronkowski brothers

    Rob Gronkowski was quick to break up the fights once Logan Paul got the upper hand.

  • Stephen Curry with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/16/2021

  • Tennis-Nadal heads to Roland Garros with confidence and a clear mind

    Nadal, 34, beat the Serb 7-5 1-6 6-3 to claim a record-extending 10th ATP Masters 1000 title in Rome and felt his game improved through the week. Nadal, who suffered quarter-final exits at Masters 1000 events in Monte-Carlo and Madrid, said he would rest for a couple of days back home before heading to Paris for his title defence.

  • Cory Joseph with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat

    Cory Joseph (Detroit Pistons) with a 2-pointer vs the Miami Heat, 05/16/2021

  • Rick Hendrick: Alex Bowman expected to return in 2022

    Team owner Rick Hendrick said Sunday that negotiations with Alex Bowman are underway for a contract extension, calling the situation “a formality” that he would return to the No. 48 Chevrolet next season with a multiyear contract in place. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos: Dover “We’ve already started. It should be done any time,” […]

  • Report: Harry Kane requests to leave Tottenham

    The day Tottenham fans have been dreading has arrived, as Harry Kane has reportedly told the north London club he wants to leave this summer.

  • Denver Broncos land Aaron Rodgers in this crazy hypothetical trade with Green Bay Packers

    The price to trade for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers might be a little high, according to Albert Breer.

  • Manny Machado slide brings Dustin Pedroia-Red Sox incident to mind

    Manny Machado executed a controversial slide Sunday that may remind Red Sox fans of the time he took out Dustin Pedroia in 2017.

  • Juantarius Bryant will try out for NFL teams after claiming he was tricked about Falcons opportunity

    Juantarius Bryant will get a shot to prove he belongs in the NFL after he said he was tricked

  • Denver Broncos land Aaron Rodgers in this crazy hypothetical trade with Green Bay Packers

    The price to trade for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers might be a little high, according to Albert Breer.

  • Eagles agree to deal with former Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan

    Eagles agree to deal with former Washington DE Ryan Kerrigan

  • PGA Championship odds, predictions and picks

    We take a look at the 2021 PGA Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.

  • Tennis-Beaten Djokovic hits right notes on clay in Rome

    The Serbian, who will turn 34 this week, came back from a set and a break down to beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas in his rain-hit quarter-final on Saturday before returning to court later in the day to overcome Lorenzo Sonego. But he fell 7-5 1-6 6-3 to his great rival Nadal on Sunday. "I was happy to play him because of the fine-tuning for Roland Garros ... That doesn't get bigger of a challenge on clay than playing Rafa in finals," Djokovic told reporters, adding that he was very pleased with the fight he showed.