Drivers may not be given Ulez fines immediately

Some councils neighbouring London are still resisting placing warning signs for Ulez - Yui Mok/PA Wire

Drivers who enter the Ulez zone without paying the daily charge may not be fined immediately, Transport for London (TfL) has indicated.

London’s transport body, who will police the newly expanded ultra low emission zone (Ulez), has said that it may use its own “discretion” on fines when it comes in next week, meaning some drivers may just be issued a warning if they break the rules.

The comments come just a week before the Ulez zone is set to be expanded across all 32 London boroughs, on Aug 29.

Under the rules of the new zone, those non-compliant vehicles which fail to pay the £12.50 daily charge, can be hit with a fine of up to £180.

In a statement on Tuesday, a TfL spokesman indicated that drivers would not always be fined automatically.

He said: “We reserve the right to use discretion to issue a warning notice instead of a penalty charge notice. However, we would advise anyone driving a non-compliant vehicle in the zone to pay the charge to avoid the risk of being fined.”

AA warning letters

The AA has encouraged TfL to send out warning letters to drivers when Ulez starts to help them get used to the new zone, and avoid costly bureaucracy.

Edmund King, president of the Automobile Association said: “It is essential that TfL sends out warning letters to drivers not complying with the Ulez until the system beds in.

“If TfL does not send out warnings they will be deluged with complaints from drivers. If they turn down appeals to have fines cancelled, huge numbers will take their complaints to the traffic penalties tribunal.”

According to TfL, since February it had issued more than one million warning notices to drivers of non-compliant vehicles as part of its information campaign to try and raise awareness of the impending charge.

Most petrol vehicles less than 16 years old, or diesel vehicles less than six years old meet the emissions standards, according to Transport for London.

The body has warned that the majority of motorists that drive non-compliant vehicles and fail to pay the charge will be hit with fines.

The TfL spokesman said: “Nine in ten cars seen driving on an average day in outer London are already Ulez compliant and won’t pay a penny.

“If you have a non-compliant vehicle and you drive it within the Ulez zone you need to pay a Ulez daily charge, otherwise you will be liable for a penalty charge notice.

“Drivers can use TfL’s vehicle checker to check if their vehicle meets the required emissions standards. Drivers have three days to pay the charge after they drive in the zone.”

There have been concerns in recent weeks that motorists entering London through the counties that border the capital may inadvertently pick up fines without their knowledge, due to a lack of signage outside London.

Lack of signs

This comes after six out of seven of the councils around London have refused to install warning signs, in protest against the mayor’s expansion of Ulez.

Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported that Surrey County Council, Kent County Council, Essex County Council, Hertfordshire Council, Buckinghamshire Council and Thurrock Council, would block any installation of signs ahead of the expansion.

Among the complaints these councils have against the expansion is that drivers that live outside of London but rely on the capital for work will not have access to the £160m Ulez scrappage scheme.

The scrappage scheme provides funding for businesses and individuals to trade in non-compliant vehicles, with Londoners able to access up to £2,000 to scrap their vehicle.