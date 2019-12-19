Drivers eligible for 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona
Daytona International Speedway and Anheuser-Busch announced Dec. 18 that Busch Beer would return as the title sponsor of the preseason Clash race at Daytona for the first time since 1997.
Additional details provide a picture as to which drivers have qualified for the event, too.
The Busch Clash (Feb. 9, 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will return in 2020 as a 75-lap/187.5-mile exhibition. The field is limited to 2019 Busch Pole Award winners; past Busch Clash champions who competed full-time in 2019; former DAYTONA 500 champions who competed full-time in 2019; former DAYTONA 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2019 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers.
Using those criteria, here are the 20 drivers eligible:
NO.
DRIVER
HOW QUALIFIED
1.
One Busch Pole Award in 2019
2.
Ryan Blaney
One Busch Pole Award in 2019
3.
Alex Bowman
Former Daytona 500 Pole Winner
4.
Clint Bowyer
One Busch Pole Award in 2019
5.
One Busch Pole Award in 2019
6.
Former Clash Race Winner
7.
William Byron
Five Busch Pole Awards in 2019
8.
Austin Dillon
Three Busch Pole Awards in 2019
9.
Chase Elliott
Four Busch Pole Awards in 2019
10.
Denny Hamlin
Three Busch Pole Awards in 2019
11.
Kevin Harvick
Six Busch Pole Awards in 2019
12.
Daniel Hemric
One Busch Pole Award in 2019
13.
Jimmie Johnson
One Busch Pole Award in 2019
14.
Erik Jones
2019 Cup Series Playoffs
15.
Brad Keselowski
Three Busch Pole Awards in 2019
16.
Kyle Larson
One Busch Pole Award in 2019
17.
Joey Logano
Two Busch Pole Awards in 2019
18.
Ryan Newman
Former Daytona 500 Race Winner
19.
Daniel Suarez
One Busch Pole Award in 2019
20.
Martin Truex Jr.
Former Daytona 500 Pole Winner