Staff Report
Drivers eligible for 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway and Anheuser-Busch announced Dec. 18 that Busch Beer would return as the title sponsor of the preseason Clash race at Daytona for the first time since 1997.

Additional details provide a picture as to which drivers have qualified for the event, too.

The Busch Clash (Feb. 9, 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will return in 2020 as a 75-lap/187.5-mile exhibition. The field is limited to 2019 Busch Pole Award winners; past Busch Clash champions who competed full-time in 2019; former DAYTONA 500 champions who competed full-time in 2019; former DAYTONA 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2019 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers.

Using those criteria, here are the 20 drivers eligible:

NO.

DRIVER

HOW QUALIFIED

1.

Aric Almirola

One Busch Pole Award in 2019

2.

Ryan Blaney

One Busch Pole Award in 2019

3.

Alex Bowman

Former Daytona 500 Pole Winner

4.

Clint Bowyer

One Busch Pole Award in 2019

5.

Kyle Busch

One Busch Pole Award in 2019

6.

Kurt Busch

Former Clash Race Winner

7.

William Byron

Five Busch Pole Awards in 2019

8.

Austin Dillon

Three Busch Pole Awards in 2019

9.

Chase Elliott

Four Busch Pole Awards in 2019

10.

Denny Hamlin

Three Busch Pole Awards in 2019

11.

Kevin Harvick

Six Busch Pole Awards in 2019

12.

Daniel Hemric

One Busch Pole Award in 2019

13.

Jimmie Johnson

One Busch Pole Award in 2019

14.

Erik Jones

2019 Cup Series Playoffs

15.

Brad Keselowski

Three Busch Pole Awards in 2019

16.

Kyle Larson

One Busch Pole Award in 2019

17.

Joey Logano

Two Busch Pole Awards in 2019

18.

Ryan Newman

Former Daytona 500 Race Winner

19.

Daniel Suarez

One Busch Pole Award in 2019

20.

Martin Truex Jr.

Former Daytona 500 Pole Winner

