Drivers eligible for 2020 Busch Clash at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway and Anheuser-Busch announced Dec. 18 that Busch Beer would return as the title sponsor of the preseason Clash race at Daytona for the first time since 1997.

Additional details provide a picture as to which drivers have qualified for the event, too.

The Busch Clash (Feb. 9, 3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will return in 2020 as a 75-lap/187.5-mile exhibition. The field is limited to 2019 Busch Pole Award winners; past Busch Clash champions who competed full-time in 2019; former DAYTONA 500 champions who competed full-time in 2019; former DAYTONA 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2019 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers.

Using those criteria, here are the 20 drivers eligible: