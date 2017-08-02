Drivers Council’s input on Xfinity/Truck limits was ‘we didn’t like it, and it happened anyway’

CHARLOTTE – The drivers who win Xfinity Series races might change with NASCAR’s new limits on Cup stars entering into the junior series, but the teams won’t.

That’s why Brad Keselowski believes the modified policy announced for 2018 might fall short of reaching its objective.

“The goal is to create a more balanced playing field or at least the feel of it that can engage our fans,” he said Tuesday night. “With respect to that, at the moment where you can still have a Cup team and a Cup pit crew with a Cup engine and car.

“I don’t think you’ll see a difference other than the nameplate on the roof because there’s still enough driver availability.”

Keselowski joins Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch among Cup veterans who have spoken out against the limits, which were unveiled Tuesday.

“I’m not supportive, but I was never asked to be supportive,” Keselowski said. “I was told to get in line.”

Busch, Keselowski and Harvick are all on the Cup Drivers Council, which didn’t have much say this time unlike other recent competition issues. “The input we had was we didn’t like it, and it happened anyway,” Keselowski said.

Harvick and Busch both have been vocal with their opposition on SiriusXM Satellite Radio’s NASCAR channel. On his “Happy Hours” show Tuesday night, Harvick advocated there be no limits.

Busch suggested Tuesday afternoon that further limits could threaten the existence of his Kyle Busch Motorsports entries in the Camping World Truck Series.

The owner of Brad Keselowski Racing has no such plans to downsize because of the new limits (“not at the moment, but those things can change very quickly”) but empathizes with his fellow truck owner.

“I think that’s perhaps just a small dose of the emotions that are felt when you have so much on your mind, and it’s taken away like that, and I can completely understand the frustrations,” Keselowski said.

He also can respect the aggravations of many fans, whose dissatisfaction with the dominance of Cup drivers was cited by NASCAR as the impetus for the limits.

“It’s an emotional topic where people see it through one lens and that’s understandable,” Keselowski said. “If you’re a fan of the sport, it’s difficult to see things through more than just that lens. I think it’s a very complicated topic with a lot of layers that are hard to see through.

“We’ve had a situation over the last decade where, without a doubt, it’s got out of balance, and that can definitely be directly attributed to one person. So I understand the sentiment that a lot of fans may have toward that. Sometimes I share it, sometimes I don’t. Hopefully we can find a good balance. I don’t see (the new limits) being the difference-maker in a positive direction, but I could be wrong.”