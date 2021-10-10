CONCORD, N.C. – Reigning champion Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson are among the drivers scheduled to take part in the Next Gen test Monday and Tuesday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

This marks the most cars at a Next Gen test. The car will be used beginning next season and make its debut in the Feb. 6 NASCAR Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Those scheduled to compete in the Next Gen test at the Charlotte Roval:

The test is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET each day.

Plans are for teams to test the Next Gen car in November on the Charlotte oval, in December at Phoenix and in January at Daytona.

Read more about NASCAR

Rick Ware Racing to align with SHR for 2022 Cup season GMS Racing tabs Ty Dillon for Cup 2022 ride Playoff analytics: Most efficient passers, best restarters and fastest teams

Drivers announced for Next Gen test at Charlotte Roval originally appeared on NBCSports.com