Drivers announced for Next Gen test at Charlotte Roval
CONCORD, N.C. – Reigning champion Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson are among the drivers scheduled to take part in the Next Gen test Monday and Tuesday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
This marks the most cars at a Next Gen test. The car will be used beginning next season and make its debut in the Feb. 6 NASCAR Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Those scheduled to compete in the Next Gen test at the Charlotte Roval:
Team
Driver(s)
No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
No. 4 Stewart Haas Racing Ford
Kevin Harvick & Aric Almirola
No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson
No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
No. 12 Team Penske Ford
No. 14 Stewart Haas Racing Ford
No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
No. 22 Team Penske Ford
No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
No. 27 Hezeberg/Reaume Ford
Loris Hezemans & Jacques Villenueve
No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
Joey Hand & Cody Ware
No. 94 GMS Racing Chevrolet
No. 99 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet
The test is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET each day.
Plans are for teams to test the Next Gen car in November on the Charlotte oval, in December at Phoenix and in January at Daytona.
