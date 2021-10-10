Drivers announced for Next Gen test at Charlotte Roval

Dustin Long
CONCORD, N.C. – Reigning champion Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson are among the drivers scheduled to take part in the Next Gen test Monday and Tuesday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

This marks the most cars at a Next Gen test. The car will be used beginning next season and make its debut in the Feb. 6 NASCAR Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Those scheduled to compete in the Next Gen test at the Charlotte Roval:

Team

Driver(s)

No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet

Kaz Grala

No. 4 Stewart Haas Racing Ford

Kevin Harvick & Aric Almirola

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson

No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick

No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney

No. 14 Stewart Haas Racing Ford

Chase Briscoe & Cole Custer

No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger & Justin Haley

No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

Chris Buescher

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr.

No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Austin Cindric

No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano

No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace

No. 27 Hezeberg/Reaume Ford

Loris Hezemans & Jacques Villenueve

No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain

No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

Erik Jones

No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman

No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

Joey Hand & Cody Ware

No. 94 GMS Racing Chevrolet

Ty Dillon

No. 99 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez

The test is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET each day.

Plans are for teams to test the Next Gen car in November on the Charlotte oval, in December at Phoenix and in January at Daytona.

