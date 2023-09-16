Drivers Advised to Stay Home as Post-Tropical Storm Lee Causes Poor Road Conditions in Nova Scotia

Post-Tropical Storm Lee caused poor road conditions in the eastern parts of Nova Scotia, Canada, on Saturday, September 16, with the RCMP advising motorists to stay off the road.

Footage recorded by @bluejayshalifax show seawater blowing onto Highway 207 along Lawrencetown Beach.

The RCMP Nova Scotia said on X that road conditions were poor from Yarmouth to Guysborough and advised motorists to stay off the road.

Post-Tropical Storm Lee was located around 150 miles west-south-west of the Nova Scotia coast at 11 am AST on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Landfall was expected later on Saturday. Credit: @bluejayshalifax via Storyful